Probability theory is a division of the mathematics field that's focused on analyzing random or uncertain distributions and phenomena. It doesn't predict a specific outcome from the data that's offered, but it tells analysts several different potential outcomes. It does this by applying mathematical equations to predict the things that may happen as a result of the information. Probability theory offers a scientific process that can be used to make an educated guess as to the most likely outcome, or event.
It's important to learn about probability theory because it can help improve your critical thinking skills. It can also help you make better decisions and help you with taking control of potential outcomes and risks. This can be beneficial in both your professional career and in your everyday life. If you're interested in a career in science, probability theory is a vital part of scientific reasoning that you'll use frequently in your career. It's also an interesting topic to learn about and to discuss with peers.
Taking online courses on Coursera can help you learn probability theory by presenting each step of the learning process in a logical order that you can pass through from beginner-level courses through intermediate and advanced courses. If you already have an understanding of data science and advanced math skills, you move right to the courses you need to upgrade or refresh your skills. You also can take the courses at your own pace, so you're never rushed, and you can make sure you have a solid understanding of each concept before progressing to the next.
If you're a highly analytical person who enjoys mathematics, probability theory may be right for you. It's also right for you if your goal is to work in the field of data science, statistical analysis, or data manipulation. Additionally, it's a useful study area if you want to work in finance or at a high-level accounting job.