Scala is a general purpose programming language that’s designed to be more scalable, readable, and concise than Java. Scala has deep interoperability with Java, and was made to run on Java Virtual Machines in place of or alongside Java. Scala is popular among companies like Twitter, Netflix, and Airbnb. Whether you need Scala training for work, or you’re a student who needs courses on Scala for beginners, you’ll find your start with this collection.
We recommend these courses for learners who want to learn to code Scala applications. Whether that means you’re a student who needs introductory Scala tutorials or a developer who’s looking to add Scala programming to your repertoire, there are Scala classes here that are right for you. Beyond the basics, these courses help learners write and document programs (or apps) using Scala.
Scala training opens up the door to jobs with titles like Software Developer, Software Engineer, and Big Data Engineer. A quick search on indeed.com shows that virtually every job requiring Scala programming skills or experience pays $100,000 or more annually. Get your start in Scala with the courses in this collection and get on the path toward your next job, promotion, or degree.
Before learning Scala, you should be able to use Java proficiently, since Scala is dependent on Java. Primary Java concepts you should know include understanding what variables, loops, and arrays are in Java as well as how to create an object and use collection and thread in Java. You also need to understand basic object-oriented programming (OOP) concepts. You'll benefit from being familiar with other programming languages before starting to learn Scala, such as C, C++, Python, or Haskell too. This background will make understanding Scala easier. You should also have an understanding of programming terminology before you begin your studies.
Some of the large corporations that hire people with a background in Scala include Google, Sony, Apple, IBM, and Verizon. Others that use Scala in their programs regularly include Twitter, LinkedIn, Quora, and Foursquare. The Guardian, Meetup, SoundCloud, Duolingo, and Airbnb also hire Scala professionals. Places that hire programmers who use Scala vary widely and include food delivery companies, staffing agencies, e-commerce websites, medical research software companies, travel websites, and a lot more.
If you're currently a developer and want to make yourself more marketable, learning Scala is a logical step. More and more companies are using Scala, making Scala programmers in demand, and it's ranked fourth among programming languages with the highest salary, according to Educative. Other reasons to consider learning Scala is that it's easy to learn since it's similar to Java and C, it's faster than some languages like Ruby and Python, it can run on the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), and it makes app development simpler.
Topics related to Scala that you can study include functional programming as well as other programming languages, such as Python, Spark, and JS. You can also study big data, AI, and machine learning and learn more about object-oriented programming.