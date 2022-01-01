Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Marketing, Vendor Management, Leadership and Management, Software Engineering, Project Planning, Probability & Statistics, Entrepreneurship, Planning, Operations Management, Budget, Research and Design, Budget Management, Risk, Supply Chain and Logistics, Procurement, Operations Research, Finance, Communication, Software Testing, Supply Chain Systems, Risk Management, Project Management, Project, Project Plan, Public Relations
A sound engineer is an audio professional who manages all the technical sound aspects of a studio recording or a live performance, from the levels of the sound of each instrument to the overall sound mix with instruments and vocals. Many live performance venues have their own sound engineer to help manage the sound in their space. The sound engineer will usually be responsible for keeping the monitors, speakers, and other physical sound equipment in good working condition. In a recording studio, the sound engineer will have a solid understanding of all the various digital software and analog recording equipment, in order to make the performer sound as technically good as possible.
Sound engineering is a valuable skill to learn because it teaches you how to record sounds using audio production and digital music software. When a sound engineer works with musicians on a recording, the sound engineer captures the proper electronic signals through the equipment and translates that into recorded sounds. This is important to the musicians, who rely on the sound engineer’s knowledge and expertise.
Typical careers for a sound engineer include acting as a technical sound manager on a TV show, working at a performance venue as the in-house sound engineer, becoming a film and video sound editor, or working with local bands to engineer their recordings. Sound engineers work in running the sound in recording studios, large churches, theaters, sports stadiums, and theme parks. Some sound engineers work on a freelance basis and are called in when needed by a venue or a production. A sound engineer may also perform audio tests with electronic sound equipment to ensure excellent acoustics.
When you take online courses to learn sound engineering, you have the opportunity to gain a basic understanding of audio recording. This includes live and recorded sound design, multimedia recording, and audio production, as well as sound editing, mixing, and mastering. Taking online courses gives you the opportunity to learn how to manage an organized recording session, which involves setting up microphones in the proper way to optimize your recordings. You may also learn how to use digital recording plug-ins to enhance the overall tones and sounds of a performance or recording. When you take online courses in sound engineering, you might amplify your technical skills for a possible career in the music and performing industry.