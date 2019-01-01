Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST) Logo

The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) was established in 1971 by the Korean government as the nation’s first research-intensive graduate school for science, engineering and technology. It has now grown into one of the world’s best universities, delivering top notch education and research programs for undergraduate and graduate students. KAIST encourages interdisciplinary and convergent research across a wide spectrum of disciplines, as well as strong collaborations with industry and global institutions.

Courses and Specializations

Electrodynamics
Electrodynamics Specialization

Available now

Bowon Kim

Bowon Kim

Professor
KAIST Business School
Duck-Joo Lee

Duck-Joo Lee

Professor
Aerospace Engineering
Joonwoo Bae

Joonwoo Bae

Associate Professor
School of Electrical Engineering
Keon Jae Lee

Keon Jae Lee

Introduction to Semiconductor Devices
Material Science Engineering
Kil Hyun Kwon

Kil Hyun Kwon

Professor
Department of Mathematical Sciences
Kwon, Kil Hyun

Kwon, Kil Hyun

Professor
Department of Mathematical Sciences
Manki Kim

Manki Kim

Global Public Procurement
Seonmin Park

Seonmin Park

Big data and Language 1, 2
Seungbum Hong

Seungbum Hong

Full Professor
Materials Science and Engineering
Seyun Kim

Seyun Kim

Associate Professor
Department of Biological Sciences
Steve Ahn

Steve Ahn

Professor
K-School
Sukyung Park

Sukyung Park

Dynamics
Sung-Hong Park

Sung-Hong Park

Associate Professor
Department of Bio and Brain Engineering
Yang-Hann Kim

Yang-Hann Kim

Professor
Mechanical Engineering
Yoon Yong Jin

Yoon Yong Jin

Design Thinking & Global Startup
Mechanical Engineering
Youngsun Kwon

Youngsun Kwon

