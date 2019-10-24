This course builds upon a conceptual knowledge of leadership by considering applications for more effective negotiation, feedback and coaching, conflict management, and change leadership. By applying a leadership framework to these realistic situations faced by businesses, you will be prepared to lead teams towards solutions in your own business challenges.
- Performance Management
- Change Management
- conflict resolution
- Leadership
- Negotiation
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
Module 1 Negotiation
This module will examine the three core skills necessary for everyday leaders to negotiate effectively and how these three core skills can be used to influence others to want to do what we need them to do.
Module 2: Performance Management
This module will focus on how a performance management system needs to be designed by leaders in order to collect useful information about performance. We will also consider how that information can be used by everyday leaders to provide feedback and coaching that is appropriately influential.
Module 3: Conflict Management
This module will consider the role of professional third parties – what these professional third parties do to resolve conflict and how everyday leaders can adapt what professional third parties know and do to be more effective at managing conflicts around them.
Module 4: Leading Organizational Change
This module will highlight what it takes for everyday leaders to successfully lead a change initiative, why others are likely to resist change, how everyday leaders can use inclusiveness to make the implementation of change more successful, and how everyday leaders can manage potential chaos during the unfolding over time of a change initiative implementation.
Coursera helped me to gain more information and apply it at my work place .coursera is the best platform for one who loves learning and could gain knowledge usefully.
This Course was very informative and some of the concepts I learned will stay with me forever. For sure, application of concepts of this course is not only in professional lives but personal as well.
Excellent course by all standard. After going through the course, am now more efficient in terms of my leadership qualities both on the job and off the job.
Professors Loyd and Luckman are great facilitators and lecturers. I learnt a lot about effective team strategies and diversity and inclusiveness. Highly enjoyable, applicable leadership class!
About the Strategic Leadership and Management Specialization
Through this 6-course Specialization in Strategic Leadership and Management, you will learn the fundamentals of effectively leading people, teams, and organizations and develop tools to analyze business situations. In addition to building a conceptual framework for leadership, learners will develop and practice strategies for immediate impact. The Specialization covers the strategic, human resource, and organizational foundations for creating and capturing value for sustainable competitive advantage both within a single business and across a portfolio of businesses.
