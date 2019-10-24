About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Performance Management
  • Change Management
  • conflict resolution
  • Leadership
  • Negotiation
Instructors

Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 4 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete

Module 1 Negotiation

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 50 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2: Performance Management

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 44 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3: Conflict Management

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4: Leading Organizational Change

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 46 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

