Prep Courses for the University of Michigan’s Master of Applied Data Science

Python 3 Programming
University of Michigan
Statistics with Python
University of Michigan
Python Functions, Files, and Dictionaries
University of Michigan
Data Collection and Processing with Python
University of Michigan
Python Classes and Inheritance
University of Michigan
Python Project: pillow, tesseract, and opencv
University of Michigan
Understanding and Visualizing Data with Python
University of Michigan
Inferential Statistical Analysis with Python
University of Michigan
Fitting Statistical Models to Data with Python
University of Michigan
Start with Python 3 Programming if you’re looking to improve your Python programming skills. Start with Statistics with Python to apply your skills to real-world challenges that data science professionals encounter on the job. Both of these Specializations are recommended if you’re considering the University of Michigan Master of Applied Data Science degree program. Applications for the University of Michigan Master of Applied Data Science degree open in January of 2019.
Visit the degree program to learn more.