Prep Courses for the University of Michigan’s Master of Applied Data Science

Get started with these Specialization courses to see if the University of Michigan’s online Applied Data Science Master’s degree is right for you.

Prep Courses for the University of Michigan’s Master of Applied Data Science

Get started with these Specialization courses to see if the University of Michigan’s online Applied Data Science Master’s degree is right for you.

Curated by Coursera

These courses and Specializations have been hand-picked by the learning team at Coursera

Python 3 Programming

Python 3 Programming

University of Michigan

Specialization
Rated 4.7 out of five stars. 14568 reviews
Beginner LevelBeginner Level

Start with Python 3 Programming if you’re looking to improve your Python programming skills. Start with Statistics with Python to apply your skills to real-world challenges that data science professionals encounter on the job. Both of these Specializations are recommended if you’re considering the University of Michigan Master of Applied Data Science degree program. Applications for the University of Michigan Master of Applied Data Science degree open in January of 2019.

Visit the degree program to learn more.

CommunityJoin a community of 87 million learners from around the world
CertificateLearn from more than 200 leading universities and industry educators.
Confidence70% of all learners who have stated a career goal and completed a course report outcomes such as gaining confidence, improving work performance, or selecting a new career path.
All courses include:
  • 100% online
  • Flexible schedule
  • Mobile learning
  • Videos and readings from professors at world-renowned universities and industry leaders
  • Practice quizzes

Can’t decide what is right for you?

Try the full learning experience for most courses free for 7 days.

Register to learn with Coursera’s community of 87 million learners around the world

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder