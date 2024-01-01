Explore Our Augmented Reality Courses for Beginners
Google AR & VR
Skills you'll gain: Computer Graphics, Human Computer Interaction, Mobile Development, User Experience, Virtual Reality, Computer Graphic Techniques, Design and Product, Interactive Design, Mobile Development Tools, User Experience Design
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Human Computer Interaction, Virtual Reality, Computer Graphics, Interactive Design, User Experience, User Experience Design, Design and Product, Research and Design, Application Development, Product Development, Computer Programming, Product Design, Visual Design
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Human Computer Interaction, Virtual Reality, Computer Graphics
Skills you'll gain: Human Computer Interaction, Adaptability, Computer Graphics, Virtual Reality, Computer Networking, Computer Vision
Skills you'll gain: Virtual Reality, BlockChain, Human Computer Interaction, Innovation, Internet Of Things, Business Transformation, Finance, Market Research, Marketing, Organizational Development
Yonsei University
Skills you'll gain: Adaptability, Network Architecture, Computer Networking, Cloud Computing, Distributed Computing Architecture, Networking Hardware, Big Data, Internet Of Things, Mobile Development, Network Model, Data Analysis Software, Data Management, Data Model, Communication, Data Analysis, Data Architecture, Human Computer Interaction, Virtual Reality, Apache, Cloud Applications, Cloud API, Mobile Development Tools, Network Security, Database Theory, Computer Graphics, Extract, Transform, Load, Product Development, Market Research, Computer Vision
Macquarie University
Skills you'll gain: Innovation, Leadership and Management, Research and Design, Entrepreneurship, Problem Solving, Strategy and Operations, Business Development, Decision Making, Product Development, Strategy
Skills you'll gain: Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Artificial Neural Networks, Visualization (Computer Graphics), Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Machine Learning Software, Python Programming, Computer Programming, Data Science
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Business Transformation, Digital Marketing, Market Research, Marketing, Brand Management, Critical Thinking, Innovation, Marketing Design, Social Media, Strategy
