A microprocessor is an integrated circuit that acts as a computer’s central processing unit (CPU). Microprocessors are used in computers to manage a number of operations, like input and output of data, calculation and processing, and control and output to the peripheral pieces, such as a mouse, monitor, and keyboard. The microprocessor is also inside many of today's electronic devices and household appliances.
The microprocessor has been seen as the brain of the computer since the 1980s, when microprocessors came into wide use. When multiple microprocessors are networked together, they form the nucleus of a wide range of communication products, including supercomputers, data centers, and warehousing storage facilities.
It's important to learn about microprocessors because they're the foundational circuit in nearly every electronic and household product in use. Today's microprocessor-based systems power our laptops, mobile phones, and tablets. Microprocessors are also used in many manufacturing and business functions, like digital control of motors, traffic lights, office security systems, television transmission, and satellite communication.
And while you may not see the microprocessor at work in your home, its capabilities power and control your microwave oven, digital refrigerator, washing machine, and gaming controllers.
When you learn about microprocessors, you will gain a basic foundation of how processing works in many products, which will help you become a better systems engineer. It will also help you on your way toward more demanding career roles like a microprocessor technician, a CPU performance architect, and a CPU microcode design engineer.
Because microprocessors are used widely in many industries, you can use this knowledge to work in a field that interests you most. You might want to take your knowledge of microprocessors to the aviation or automobile industry, or to the satellite communication industry. The opportunities are fairly limitless, as microprocessors and big data will continue to play a big part in all of human interactions in the near future.
When you take online courses to study the world of microprocessors, you will learn basics about computer architecture, multicore processors, embedded systems, and programming tools like system table modeling. In online courses, you will learn the fundamentals of integrating microprocessor-based embedded system elements into hardware units for system command and control.
There is a wide range of courses offered online that can help you form a foundational knowledge of microprocessors, which is essential since everything you learn afterward will stem from your understanding of the basics. Eventually, you'll gain new comprehension of how microprocessors play a big part in all processing functions, and this insight will help to take your career to new levels.