Nanjing University (NJU) is committed to excellence in teaching and research. Located on the prosperous eastern coast of China, NJU provides a dynamic environment that nurtures learning, creativity, and discovery on one of the most beautiful campuses in the country. Taking NJU's university offerings on Coursera will be a rewarding experience for learners from every corner of the world.

Xin Xu

Xin Xu

Professor
Department of Philosophy
Yuan Yao

Yuan Yao

Associate Professor
ZHANG Li

ZHANG Li

associate professor
Department of Computer Science
Zhenyu Chen

Zhenyu Chen

Associate Professor
Software Institute
周 嘉昕

周 嘉昕

副教授
哲学系
周济林

周济林

教授
天文与空间科学学院
周玉霞

周玉霞

姜冰

姜冰

讲师
天文与空间科学学院
孙 乐强

孙 乐强

副教授
哲学系
张 亮

张 亮

教授
哲学系
张斌

张斌

Institute for International Students, Nanjing University
徐晓杰

徐晓杰

天文与空间科学学院
敖雪岗

敖雪岗

Institute for International Students, Nanjing University
施勇

施勇

教授
天文与空间科学学院
李向东

李向东

教授
天文与空间科学学院
杨居柳

杨居柳

Institute for International Students, Nanjing University
杨荣武

杨荣武

教授
生命科学学院
桑新民

桑新民

教授
南京大学教育研究院
程爱民

程爱民

Institute for International Students, Nanjing University
葛季栋

葛季栋

副教授
软件学院
袁春风

袁春风

教授
计算机科学与技术系
谢懿

谢懿

副教授
天文与空间科学学院
谢阳斌

谢阳斌

博士后
南京大学哲学系
郑伟娟

郑伟娟

教授，理学博士
生命科学学院
陈 昌凯

陈 昌凯

副教授
南京大学社会学院心理学系
陈鹏飞

陈鹏飞

教授
天文与空间科学学院
骆斌

骆斌

教授
软件学院
