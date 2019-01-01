Learn Key Skills for an Entry-level Marketing Job

Meta Social Media Marketing
Meta
The Strategy of Content Marketing
University of California, Davis
Marketing in a Digital World
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Introduction to Google SEO
University of California, Davis
Introduction to Project Management
Coursera Project Network
Personality Types at Work
University of Florida
Introduction to Negotiation: A Strategic Playbook for Becoming a Principled and Persuasive Negotiator
Yale University
Successful Interviewing
University of Maryland, College Park
Digital Advertising Strategy
University of Colorado Boulder
Social Media Marketing
Northwestern University
Foundations of Marketing Analytics
Emory University
Interviewing and Resume Writing in English
University of Maryland, College Park
Dynamic Public Speaking
University of Washington
Popular Categories on Coursera: Business | Computer Science | Data Science | Information Technology | Health | Career Success | Free Courses | Guided Projects | See All
Popular Degrees on Coursera: Business Degrees | Computer Science Degrees | Data Science Degrees | Public Health Degrees | Bachelor’s Degrees | Master’s Degrees | See all online degrees on Coursera
Popular Professional Certificates on Coursera: Google IT Support Certificate | IBM Full Stack Development Certificate | Facebook Social Media Marketing Certificate | See all professional certificates on Coursera
Popular MasterTrack Certificates on Coursera: Social Work: Practice, Policy, and Research Certificate | Instructional Design Certificate | Machine Learning for Analytics Certificate | See all MasterTrack certificates on Coursera