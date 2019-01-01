Learn Key Skills for an Entry-level Marketing Job

This collection has been curated with key skills to help you get started in an entry level marketing job. Even if it is your first time in online marketing, you will be well positioned to discuss the knowledge you have acquired in an interview setting. You will also learn key skills that will help you add value to any team from the first day of your new marketing job.

Curated by Coursera

Get started learning fundamental marketing principles today and prepare for an entry-level marketing job. Learning best practices and foundations is a great way to overcome challenges associated with entering a new field.

As a marketing associate, you’ll have a wide range of career opportunities to pursue. Digital marketing generalists are in demand across multiple disciplines, and are valued for their flexibility and broad knowledge. Digital marketers that specialize in areas like social media marketing, search engine optimization, and digital advertising fulfill essential roles in high-impact sectors. Marketers with analytic skills are in high demand as well, as data continues to be increasingly central to modern digital marketing.

Meta Social Media Marketing

Meta Social Media Marketing

Meta

Professional Certificate
Rated 4.9 out of five stars. 9176 reviews
Beginner LevelBeginner Level

