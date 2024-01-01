44 results for "digital marketing channels: planning"
Digital Marketing Institute
Skills you'll gain: Communication, Digital Marketing, Marketing, Strategy
Skills you'll gain: Digital Marketing, Marketing, Marketing Management, Media Strategy & Planning, Social Media, Advertising, Data Analysis, Strategy
Skills you'll gain: Digital Marketing, Marketing, Marketing Management, Media Strategy & Planning, Communication, Data Analysis, Writing, Strategy
Skills you'll gain: Digital Marketing, Marketing, Marketing Management, Data Analysis, Media Strategy & Planning, Data Management, Market Analysis
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Digital Marketing, Marketing, Planning, Strategy
IE Business School
Skills you'll gain: Business Development, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Retail Sales, Retail Store Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics, Market Analysis, Product Management, Strategy, Strategy and Operations
University of California, Irvine
Skills you'll gain: Digital Marketing, Marketing, Strategy, E-Commerce, Media Strategy & Planning, Social Media, User Experience, Search Engine Optimization, Strategy and Operations, Advertising, Brand Management, Customer Analysis, Market Analysis, Communication, Marketing Management, Mobile Development, Mobile Development Tools, User Experience Design, Algorithms, Application Development, Sales
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Digital Marketing, Marketing, Media Strategy & Planning, Social Media, Strategy, Advertising, Communication, Customer Relationship Management, Data Analysis, Market Research
ESSEC Business School
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Business Process Management, Market Analysis, Marketing, Media Strategy & Planning, Operations Management, Performance Management, Strategy
Queen Mary University of London
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management
Skills you'll gain: Digital Marketing, Marketing, E-Commerce, Strategy, Data Analysis, Social Media
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular digital marketing channels: planning courses
- Customer Understanding and Digital Marketing Channels: Unilever
- Digital Channel Planning and E-Commerce Strategy: Digital Marketing Institute
- From Likes to Leads: Interact with Customers Online: Google
- Think Outside the Inbox: Email Marketing: Google
- Assess for Success: Marketing Analytics and Measurement: Google
- Digital Marketing Capstone: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Channel Management and Retailing: IE Business School
- E-Marketing: University of California, Irvine
- Digital Media and Marketing Strategies: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Demand management: Breaking down today’s commercial silos: ESSEC Business School