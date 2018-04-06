Browse Natural Language Processing With Python Courses
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Python Programming, Data Analysis, Computer Programming, Machine Learning, Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Data Mining, Machine Learning Algorithms, Exploratory Data Analysis, Statistical Programming, Data Management, Extract, Transform, Load, Natural Language Processing, Critical Thinking, Statistical Machine Learning, Data Structures, Graph Theory, Network Analysis, Human Learning, Data Visualization, Network Model, Data Analysis Software, Regression, Computer Networking, General Statistics, Network Architecture, Plot (Graphics), Visualization (Computer Graphics), Computer Graphics
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Machine Learning Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Python Programming, Machine Learning Software, Network Model, Algorithms, Computer Programming, Computer Vision, Network Architecture, Natural Language Processing, Tensorflow, Human Learning, Data Analysis, Data Model, Organizational Development, Strategy, Mathematics, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Linear Algebra, Regression, Calculus
EDHEC Business School
Skills you'll gain: Investment Management, Finance, Python Programming, Data Analysis, Computer Programming, Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Applied Machine Learning, Financial Analysis, Machine Learning Algorithms, Risk Management, Statistical Machine Learning, Data Analysis Software, Data Management, Data Mining, Natural Language Processing, Algorithms, Human Learning, Big Data, Computer Science
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Python Programming
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Artificial Neural Networks, Python Programming, Cloud Computing, Computer Vision, Human Learning, IBM Cloud, Applied Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Algorithms, Machine Learning Software, Human Computer Interaction, Computer Programming, Cloud API, Cloud Applications, Computer Programming Tools, Application Development, Visualization (Computer Graphics), Data Analysis, User Experience Design, Customer Analysis, Data Science
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, Human Learning, Python Programming, Machine Learning Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Algorithms, Machine Learning Software, Regression, Network Model, Mathematics, Computer Vision, Apache, Big Data, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Network Architecture, Extract, Transform, Load, Data Visualization, Tensorflow, Visualization (Computer Graphics), Dimensionality Reduction, Natural Language Processing, Data Science
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Computer Programming, Natural Language Processing, Python Programming
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Natural Language Processing, Python Programming, Machine Learning, Data Analysis, Data Mining, Applied Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Algorithms, Exploratory Data Analysis, Human Learning
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Data Analysis, Data Mining, Machine Learning Algorithms, Natural Language Processing, Probability & Statistics, Data Visualization, Bayesian Statistics, General Statistics, Probability Distribution, Statistical Programming, Algorithms, Python Programming, Data Visualization Software
Skills you'll gain: Django (Web Framework), Natural Language Processing, Python Programming
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Python Programming, Statistical Programming, Artificial Neural Networks, Probability & Statistics, Statistical Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Computer Programming, General Statistics, Linear Algebra, Mathematics
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Tensorflow, Deep Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Artificial Neural Networks, Applied Machine Learning, Human Learning, Computer Programming, Python Programming, Machine Learning Software, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Forecasting, Algorithms, Data Visualization, Statistical Machine Learning, Statistical Analysis
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular python courses
- Applied Data Science with Python: University of Michigan
- Deep Learning: DeepLearning.AI
- Investment Management with Python and Machine Learning: EDHEC Business School
- Generative AI with Large Language Models: DeepLearning.AI
- IBM Applied AI: IBM
- IBM AI Engineering: IBM
- Create Your First Chatbot with Rasa and Python: Coursera Project Network
- Applied Text Mining in Python: University of Michigan
- Data Mining: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Select Topics in Python: Codio