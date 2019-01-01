Healthy Eating

Stanford Introduction to Food and Health
Stanford University
Nutrición y obesidad: control de sobrepeso
Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
Weight Management: Beyond Balancing Calories
Emory University
Child Nutrition and Cooking
Stanford University
The New Nordic Diet - from Gastronomy to Health
University of Copenhagen
Nutrition and Lifestyle in Pregnancy
Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München (LMU)
Designing Your Personal Weight Loss Plan
Case Western Reserve University
Understanding Obesity
The University of Edinburgh
Healthy Practices: Nutrition, Physical Activity, and Community and Family Participation
University of Colorado System
Popular Categories on Coursera: Business | Computer Science | Data Science | Information Technology | Health | Career Success | Free Courses | Guided Projects | See All
Popular Degrees on Coursera: Business Degrees | Computer Science Degrees | Data Science Degrees | Public Health Degrees | Bachelor’s Degrees | Master’s Degrees | See all online degrees on Coursera
Popular Professional Certificates on Coursera: Google IT Support Certificate | IBM Full Stack Development Certificate | Facebook Social Media Marketing Certificate | See all professional certificates on Coursera
Popular MasterTrack Certificates on Coursera: Social Work: Practice, Policy, and Research Certificate | Instructional Design Certificate | Machine Learning for Analytics Certificate | See all MasterTrack certificates on Coursera