Management Skills

Explore Management Concepts through Metaphor and Music
University of London, Royal Holloway, University of London
Initiating and Planning Projects
University of California, Irvine
Foundations of Everyday Leadership
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Inclusive Leadership: The Power of Workplace Diversity
University of Colorado System
Foundations of Project Management
Negotiation skills: Negotiate and resolve conflict
Macquarie University
Preparing to Manage Human Resources
University of Minnesota
Digital Product Management: Modern Fundamentals
University of Virginia
Ready, Set, Future! Introduction to Futures Thinking
Institute for the Future
Effective Business Presentations with Powerpoint
PwC
Bring Coursera to your organization
Get access to world-class content and credentials from top universities and companies. Promote transformative skill development for employees, teach students in-demand career skills, and prepare citizens for the workforce.
Coursera for Business is the transformative skill development solution for empowering your teams with high-impact skills that drive innovation, competitiveness, and growth.
With Coursera for Business, you can:
Provide transformative learning with expert-curated, AI-driven learning programs
Enable hands-on learning to drive rapid skill acquisition
Track and measure skill development and benchmark proficiency against industry peers