Valentine’s Day Collection

Happy Valentine’s Day! We wish you a lifetime filled with love and learning. To celebrate the holiday, we’ve made you a list of 10 courses and Specializations about love, emotion, and self-care.

Valentine’s Day Collection

Happy Valentine’s Day! We wish you a lifetime filled with love and learning. To celebrate the holiday, we’ve made you a list of 10 courses and Specializations about love, emotion, and self-care.

Curated with Love by Coursera

These courses and Specializations have been hand-picked by the learning team at Coursera

The Science of Well-Being

The Science of Well-Being

Yale University

Course
Rated 4.9 out of five stars. 32806 reviews

Popular Categories on Coursera: Business | Computer Science | Data Science | Information Technology | Health | Career Success | Free Courses | Guided Projects | See All

Popular Degrees on Coursera: Business Degrees | Computer Science Degrees | Data Science Degrees | Public Health Degrees | Bachelor’s Degrees | Master’s Degrees | See all online degrees on Coursera

Popular Professional Certificates on Coursera: Google IT Support Certificate | IBM Full Stack Development Certificate | Facebook Social Media Marketing Certificate | See all professional certificates on Coursera

Popular MasterTrack Certificates on Coursera: Social Work: Practice, Policy, and Research Certificate | Instructional Design Certificate | Machine Learning for Analytics Certificate | See all MasterTrack certificates on Coursera

CommunityJoin a community of 87 million learners from around the world
CertificateLearn from more than 200 leading universities and industry educators.
Confidence70% of all learners who have stated a career goal and completed a course report outcomes such as gaining confidence, improving work performance, or selecting a new career path.
All courses include:
  • 100% online
  • Flexible schedule
  • Mobile learning
  • Videos and readings from professors at world-renowned universities and industry leaders
  • Practice quizzes

Can’t decide what is right for you?

Try the full learning experience for most courses free for 7 days.

Register to learn with Coursera’s community of 87 million learners around the world

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder