Corporate social responsibility (CSR) is a business ethics principle that considers social and environmental impacts alongside financial profitability when making decisions and setting company goals. Implementing CSR principles can take different forms; in some cases, companies may embed these goals in their operations, for example by selling environmentally beneficial products or by incorporating sustainability into their supply chains. In other cases, companies may reinvest their profits into local charities or other initiatives that are aligned with their values.
Regardless of how it is pursued, CSR is important not just because it is “the right thing to do,” but because it is good for business. By focusing on a social return on investment (SROI), organizations can foster environmental sustainability and social justice while attracting customers and employees with the same values. And, as the costs of societal challenges such as climate change, discrimination, and poverty become more evident, interest in socially responsible investing has also grown - and many investors are beginning to look to CSR metrics as a proxy for good overall corporate management.
It is important for top executives to understand what CSR can mean for their company, as this strategic management orientation can influence everything from supply chain and operations to human resources and marketing. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, top executives earn a median salary of $104,690 per year, and as shareholders increasingly expect companies to be good corporate citizens, demand for executives with CSR experience will similarly grow.
An understanding of CSR is also relevant for careers in social entrepreneurship. Many angel investors and venture capital (VC) firms specifically target startups developing products and services that can achieve CSR goals in innovative new ways.
Yes! Coursera offers a wide range of online courses and Specializations on CSR and related topics, such as global sustainability, green business, and social entrepreneurship. These courses are offered through top-ranked institutions from around the world, including the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Virginia, Macquarie University, and the University of Manchester, so you don’t have to sacrifice the quality of your education to learn online.
With Coursera, you’ll be taking the same classes for the same credits as on-campus students, but you’ll be paying a significantly lower tuition. And despite learning remotely, the opportunity to interact with faculty during virtual office hours and fellow students through collaborative projects means you can practice bringing meaningful change to the world together.
The skills or experience you may already need to have before learning corporate social responsibility can include a working knowledge of macroeconomics, microeconomics, and the local and global effects of climate change, poverty, hunger, gender, or race discrimination. You may also need to have a basic knowledge of the UN Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development, which is one of the major challenges facing the world today. If you have experience in areas such as competitor analysis, risk assessment, business model innovation, determining value propositions, and the challenges of corporate ethics, you may have some of the skills needed to learn the subject of corporate social responsibility.
The kind of people who are best suited for roles in corporate social responsibility have a passion for understanding business strategies that can create a better world. They believe that it's no longer acceptable for companies to focus entirely on financial success but need to put attention to the broader impact the business has on society, whether it's local or global. The kind of people who enjoy roles in corporate social responsibility have an interest in learning how individuals, organizations, and systems can analyze its behaviors and make a meaningful change towards more sustainable practices and models.
Learning corporate social responsibility may be right for you if you are a manager who needs to fully embrace the issues and challenges of sustainability, responsibility, and ethics in your company. The subject may be of interest to you if you need to develop your understanding of how your company can make positive contributions to society while effectively maintaining the bottom line. Studying the subject may be of interest to you if you need to manage areas of your company that focus on innovation and sustainable design, supply chain to meet increasing customer demand, and the marketing and communication needs of a corporate's social responsibility strategy. Also, learning corporate social responsibility may benefit you if you're in the financial sector and need to understand impact investing, and how investors and investments can drive societal change.