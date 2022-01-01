University of Pennsylvania
Customer analytics is a method used by managers and business owners for making business decisions based upon past customer behavior. It uses tools like regression analysis, predictive analytics, and market segmentation to turn data into usable information that can be leveraged for the creation of direct marketing campaigns and other aspects of managing customer relationships. Behaviors customers have exhibited in the past are examined and used as a basis for predicting future behaviors. The information is then used to create campaigns that have an influence on future buying behaviors. This type of analysis serves as a solid basis for making business decisions.
If you're considering a career in management, product development, or marketing, customer analytics is a valuable study area because it serves as the basis of good decision-making in the business world. Effectively applying real-world data about customer behavior using tools, such as predictive analytics, increases the likelihood of successful marketing campaigns. It also helps developers create products that deliver greater customer satisfaction. Additionally, when you have the tools and data on hand that tell you how customers responded to different circumstances in the past, you're able to explain and support the business decisions you make.
Taking online courses on Coursera in customer analytics provides you with the knowledge you need to acquire in a convenient setting supported by experienced instructors. The learning starts with courses that cover the basic, introductory information that forms the foundation of learning customer analysis. The courses then offer the information that guides you all the way through the process of learning specific customer analysis techniques that provide you with information about marketing performance measurement and management. When you understand this customer-centric aspect of business analytics, you're able to apply it to the decisions you make regarding new marketing campaigns and any other business decisions you make that affect your company's customers.
When starting to learn about customer analytics, you need to have strong reading and math skills. The earliest courses allow you to build a foundation of knowledge when beginning to study this area of business analytics. The specifics—such as how to use the data to create a decision tree you can use when making decisions for your job—develop as you work your way through the customer analytics and business analytics courses. Check the listing for information about the course level when choosing a customer analytics course. The courses are marked for beginners, intermediate level students, and advanced level students, which makes it easy for you to choose one that matches your knowledge base in this type of analytical field.