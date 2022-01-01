Macquarie University
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Culture, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Organizational Development, Resource, Human Resources, Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Business Psychology, Organizational Structure, Strategy, Sales
4.9
(1.1k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Organizational Development, Strategy and Operations, Entrepreneurship, People Management, Leadership, Human Resources, Organizational Structure, Team Management, Motivation, Business Psychology
4.7
(409 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Leadership and Management, Organizational Development, Organizational Structure, Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Strategy and Operations, Entrepreneurship
4.6
(1.5k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
New York Institute of Finance
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Strategy and Operations, Budget Management, Research and Design, Human Resources, Leadership Development, Operational Analysis, Entrepreneurship, Risk Management, Business Analysis, Finance, Probability & Statistics, Leadership and Management, Audit, Supply Chain and Logistics, Problem Solving
4.1
(24 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Colorado System
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Change Management, Strategy and Operations, Human Factors (Security), Entrepreneurship, Computer Security Incident Management, Communication, Network Security, Security Engineering, Cyberattacks, Human Computer Interaction, Accounting, Computer Networking
4.7
(196 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Change Management, Social Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Problem Solving, Research and Design, Communication, Sales, Modeling, Strategy
4.8
(1.1k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks