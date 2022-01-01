Free
Solar energy is power that can be harnessed from the sun. Once collected, the sun's light and heat are used for electrical and thermal power. For example, photovoltaic cells—the cells that make up solar panels—convert light into electricity. Meanwhile, solar thermal power plants harness the sun's heat to create steam, which turns energy-generating turbines.
Learning about solar energy gives you the knowledge and skills to guide yourself and society toward cleaner and more sustainable energy practices. Solar energy is extremely abundant and less harmful than fossil fuels. Although fossil fuels are common for generating energy, their usage often degrades the environment and human health.
Solar energy is also a growing field with lucrative opportunities. The industry has experienced steady growth since 2000, and it's expected to continue to grow as the price of systems declines.
Learning about solar energy will prepare you for a career in manufacturing, designing, installing, or promoting solar equipment. Jobs such as industrial engineer and electrical engineer involve producing panels. On the other hand, a solar energy systems designer job involves analyzing sites and designing the products. Solar assemblers and solar service technicians install systems and maintain them to ensure efficient performance. Solar marketing specialists and solar sales representatives work on the business side of the field, persuading more people to try out solar power.
Online solar energy courses will offer you opportunities to learn the technical aspects of the field, such as solar cells and system design. You'll also learn about the legal side of equipment installation, including permit and zoning codes. The lessons come in the form of lectures and reading material, which you can access from anywhere with an internet connection. Flexible courses give you the freedom to advance through the material at your preferred pace.