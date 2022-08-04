Microelectronics from ASU

The microelectronic programs offered by Arizona State University provide an extensive understanding of designing, fabricating, and integrating electronic circuits and components on a microscopic scale. These programs are designed for individuals who aspire to build a career in this field or want to acquire a deeper understanding of the underlying principles and technologies. With our expert-lead courses, you'll gain the skills and knowledge to help you excel in this rapidly evolving industry.

Microelectronics from ASU

