DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Natural Language Processing, Strategy and Operations, Operations Research, Research and Design, Modeling, Machine Learning, Statistical Programming, Deep Learning, Computer Programming, Language, Python Programming
4.7
(1.3k reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Artificial Neural Networks, Computer Programming, Deep Learning, General Statistics, Human Computer Interaction, Language, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Mathematics, Modeling, Natural Language Processing, Operations Research, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Regression, Research and Design, Statistical Programming, Strategy and Operations, User Experience
4.6
(4.4k reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
Skills you'll gain: Mathematics, Theoretical Computer Science, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Algorithms, Computational Logic, Communication, Accounting, Writing
4.6
(1.3k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Universidade Estadual de Campinas
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Culture, Strategy and Operations, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Communication, Critical Thinking, Research and Design, Computational Logic, Theoretical Computer Science, Business Analysis, Writing, Mathematics, Business Psychology
4.8
(750 reviews)
Advanced · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Colorado System
Skills you'll gain: Mathematics, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Theoretical Computer Science, Computational Logic, Programming Principles, Machine Learning, Computer Programming, Natural Language Processing
3.4
(19 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Karlsruhe Institute of Technology
Skills you'll gain: Sales, Artificial Neural Networks, Interactive Design, Computer Graphics, User Experience, Computer Programming Tools, General Statistics, Account Management, Other Programming Languages, Computer Programming, Estimation, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Human Computer Interaction, Natural Language Processing, Probability & Statistics
4.5
(79 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Theoretical Computer Science, Accounting, Algorithms, Software, Journalism, Arrays, Web Development, Java (Software Platform), Sorting, Communication, Text Corpus, Finance, Computer Programming
4.5
(79 reviews)
Intermediate · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
Computational linguistics is the study of computer modeling of human language. This scientific field develops computational models for linguistic patterns and structures. In today's world, applications of computational linguistics fall into two categories: using computers to explain linguistic phenomena and developing systems for computers to process language. Computational linguists work to make computers understand both written and spoken language, and they produce technologies that allow humans and computers to communicate with each other linguistically using speech or language systems like artificial intelligence, text-to-speech translators, and automated voice responses.
Computational linguistics is a worthwhile field of study because we use computers increasingly in our modern world, and computers that understand and use human language can help us make the best use of technology. Because language is such a versatile means of communication, computers that can communicate using written or spoken language can become more effective. If you're interested in helping make interactions with machines easier, you'll enjoy the challenges of computational linguistics, and as technology continues to advance, you can develop newer and more sophisticated ways for computers to communicate.
When you're interested in a career in computational linguistics, you'll find plenty of opportunities for work as a computational linguist or engineer. You can find jobs helping program the next generation of artificial intelligence, or you can work as a language engineer or machine learning engineer. Your computational linguistics skills can come in handy developing apps that aid in research, web searches, or translation. You might even be able to program video games that make better use of human speech or help someone who can't speak learn to communicate.
Online courses on Coursera offer you opportunities to learn computational linguistics concepts and skills that are relevant to the real world, such as the philosophies behind language learning and how to program a computer to understand more than one human language or dialect. You might also learn about TensorFlow for NLP to discover the semantic similarities in texts, natural language processing with vector spaces, and sequence models in AI.