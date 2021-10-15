CertNexus Logo

CertNexus

CertNexus is a vendor-neutral certification body, providing emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials for Business, Data, Development, IT, and Security professionals. CertNexus’ exams meet the most rigorous development standards possible which outlines a global framework for developing personnel certification programs to narrow the widening skills gap.

Degrees + Certificates

Courses and Specializations

Aaron Hui

Aaron Hui

Founding President of The AI Robotics Ethics Society
Certification Contributor
Abhishek Gupta

Abhishek Gupta

Founder, Montreal AI Ethics Institute
Certification Contributor
Anastas Stoyanovsky

Anastas Stoyanovsky

Watson Senior Software Engineer, Software Architect at IBM
Eleanor 'Nell' Watson

Eleanor 'Nell' Watson

Tech Ethicist and AI Faculty Member at Singularity University
Certification Contributor
Jennifer Fischer

Jennifer Fischer

Executive Director, Center for Innovation & Professional Studies at Felician University
Certification Contributor
Megan Smith Branch

Megan Smith Branch

Chief Product Officer at CertNexus
Renée Cummings

Renée Cummings

Founder and CEO, Urban AI, LLC
Certification Contributor
Sarah Haq

Sarah Haq

Data Engineer at Artsy
Stacey McBrine

Stacey McBrine

CDSP, CAIP, CIoTP, CIoTSP, CFR, CISSP, SSCP, CASP, CFR, CEI, CEH, ECSA, CHFI, CCNA, CCSI, CTT+, LINUX+, PENTEST+, SECURITY+, A+, SCNP, ITIL Foundations, ITIL SO, ITIL OSA, MCSA, MCITP
CertNexus
Tania De Gasperis

Tania De Gasperis

Founder of Over Under Inside Out and AI Ethics Researcher
Certification Contributor
certnexus.com
https://facebook.com/certnexus
https://twitter.com/certnexus
`` https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1tY3cL8hm0EVdxrpKHkOyw
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder