Get Started in Customer Service

Customer Service Fundamentals
Knowledge Accelerators
Conflict Resolution Skills
University of California, Irvine
Communication Strategies for a Virtual Age
University of Toronto
Spanish for Successful Communication in Healthcare Settings
Rice University
Speak English Professionally: In Person, Online & On the Phone
Georgia Institute of Technology
Lesson | Understand and Be Understood on the Phone
Georgia Institute of Technology
Improving Communication Skills
University of Pennsylvania
Personality Types at Work
University of Florida
Giving Helpful Feedback
University of Colorado Boulder
Google IT Support
Leading People and Teams
University of Michigan
Sales Training for High Performing Teams
HubSpot Academy
Foundations of Positive Psychology
University of Pennsylvania
Mediation and Conflict Resolution
ESSEC Business School
Popular Categories on Coursera: Business | Computer Science | Data Science | Information Technology | Health | Career Success | Free Courses | Guided Projects | See All
Popular Degrees on Coursera: Business Degrees | Computer Science Degrees | Data Science Degrees | Public Health Degrees | Bachelor’s Degrees | Master’s Degrees | See all online degrees on Coursera
Popular Professional Certificates on Coursera: Google IT Support Certificate | IBM Full Stack Development Certificate | Facebook Social Media Marketing Certificate | See all professional certificates on Coursera
Popular MasterTrack Certificates on Coursera: Social Work: Practice, Policy, and Research Certificate | Instructional Design Certificate | Machine Learning for Analytics Certificate | See all MasterTrack certificates on Coursera