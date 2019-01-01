Break Into the Gaming Industry

Game Design and Development with Unity 2020
Michigan State University
C++ Programming for Unreal Game Development
University of Colorado System
Virtual Reality
University of London, Goldsmiths, University of London
Introduction to C# Programming and Unity
University of Colorado System
Introduction to Game Design
California Institute of the Arts
Character Design for Video Games
California Institute of the Arts
Data Structures and Design Patterns for Game Developers
University of Colorado System
Game Design: Art and Concepts
California Institute of the Arts
Art for Games
Michigan State University
3D Models for Virtual Reality
University of London, Goldsmiths, University of London
Game Developers and Esports Organizations
University of California, Irvine
Getting started with Augmented Reality
Institut Mines-Télécom
Popular Categories on Coursera: Business | Computer Science | Data Science | Information Technology | Health | Career Success | Free Courses | Guided Projects | See All
Popular Degrees on Coursera: Business Degrees | Computer Science Degrees | Data Science Degrees | Public Health Degrees | Bachelor’s Degrees | Master’s Degrees | See all online degrees on Coursera
Popular Professional Certificates on Coursera: Google IT Support Certificate | IBM Full Stack Development Certificate | Facebook Social Media Marketing Certificate | See all professional certificates on Coursera
Popular MasterTrack Certificates on Coursera: Social Work: Practice, Policy, and Research Certificate | Instructional Design Certificate | Machine Learning for Analytics Certificate | See all MasterTrack certificates on Coursera