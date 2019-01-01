Web Development Courses for People with Busy Schedules

Responsive Web Design
University of London, Goldsmiths, University of London
Responsive Website Basics: Code with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript
University of London, Goldsmiths, University of London
HTML, CSS, and Javascript for Web Developers
Johns Hopkins University
Python for Everybody
University of Michigan
Building Web Applications in PHP
University of Michigan
Here’s what Sang says about the courses he picked:
This collection may appeal to people who have some knowledge in web development and want to dig deeper into it. Responsive Web Design is all about making websites responsive for all screen sizes.
It always feels great to learn the basics of anything – and that’s what you’ll get in Responsive Website Basics.
I find scripting/markup languages (HTML/CSS/Javascript) more comfortable to learn than, say, engineering languages (C++/C), so I enjoyed HTML, CSS, and Javascript for Web Developers.
The instructor for Python for Everybody has a great sense of humor, so it was a no-brainer for me to take this Specialization!
PHP might be the most straightforward language to connect with databases, which is why I recommend Building Web Applications in PHP.
After completing these courses, students might be ready to come up with static/dynamic websites that have a front-end and a back-end. Cheers!
