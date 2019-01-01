Web Development Courses for People with Busy Schedules

Sang took these courses and recommends them for people who want to learn front-end web development.

Recommendations from a Full Stack Web Developer and Parent

Sang’s primary role in life right now is parenting and homemaking. He loves it, even when it’s very intensive, from early morning to bedtime. His secondary role is his journey into web development/programming. Sang has loved programming since he was a child. In the mid-1990s, he programmed some Visual FoxPro database language while stationed in Germany with the US Army, as well as VBA for MS Office. He’s a 100% service-connected disabled veteran. Sang found the courses in this collection practical for developing simple web applications. Web development is one of the trending job skills in Coursera's 2020 Global Skills Index (GSI). Download the 2020 edition of the GSI report.

Responsive Web Design

University of London, Goldsmiths, University of London

Course
Rated 4.6 out of five stars. 1905 reviews

Here’s what Sang says about the courses he picked:

This collection may appeal to people who have some knowledge in web development and want to dig deeper into it. Responsive Web Design is all about making websites responsive for all screen sizes.

It always feels great to learn the basics of anything – and that’s what you’ll get in Responsive Website Basics.

I find scripting/markup languages (HTML/CSS/Javascript) more comfortable to learn than, say, engineering languages (C++/C), so I enjoyed HTML, CSS, and Javascript for Web Developers.

The instructor for Python for Everybody has a great sense of humor, so it was a no-brainer for me to take this Specialization!

PHP might be the most straightforward language to connect with databases, which is why I recommend Building Web Applications in PHP.

After completing these courses, students might be ready to come up with static/dynamic websites that have a front-end and a back-end. Cheers!

