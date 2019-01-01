Closing the Skills Gap

Getting Started with AWS Machine Learning
Amazon Web Services
Reinforcement Learning
University of Alberta, Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute
DeepLearning.AI TensorFlow Developer
DeepLearning.AI
Self-Driving Cars
University of Toronto
Statistical Analysis with R for Public Health
Imperial College London
Intuit Bookkeeping
Intuit
Hear What Learners are Saying:
“A comprehensive overview of what AI is and the meanings of various concepts being talked about in this context. Excellent course for one to start on a solid ground. Five stars! Thank you Andrew.” - AA, Learner - AI for Everyone
“Fantastic Course. That's the RL MOOC I have been waiting for so long. No surprise it is from Students of RL guru R. Sutton at Uni of Alberta. Very clearly and simply explained. Exercise and Test difficulty spot on.” - Luiz C., Learner - Reinforcement Learning Specialization
“This is probably the best way to get beginners into Deep Learning for Computer Vision. Great course to get started with building Convolutional Neural Networks in Keras for building Image Classifiers.” - RD, Learner - TensorFlow in Practice Specialization
Learn more about top skills for the future of work in this blog post from Jeff Maggioncalda. CEO of Coursera.
Popular Categories on Coursera: Business | Computer Science | Data Science | Information Technology | Health | Career Success | Free Courses | Guided Projects | See All
Popular Degrees on Coursera: Business Degrees | Computer Science Degrees | Data Science Degrees | Public Health Degrees | Bachelor’s Degrees | Master’s Degrees | See all online degrees on Coursera
Popular Professional Certificates on Coursera: Google IT Support Certificate | IBM Full Stack Development Certificate | Facebook Social Media Marketing Certificate | See all professional certificates on Coursera
Popular MasterTrack Certificates on Coursera: Social Work: Practice, Policy, and Research Certificate | Instructional Design Certificate | Machine Learning for Analytics Certificate | See all MasterTrack certificates on Coursera