Key Transferable Skills for Any Job

Introduction to Negotiation: A Strategic Playbook for Becoming a Principled and Persuasive Negotiator
Yale University
Conflict Resolution Skills
University of California, Irvine
Teamwork Skills: Communicating Effectively in Groups
University of Colorado Boulder
Improving Communication Skills
University of Pennsylvania
Project Management: The Basics for Success
University of California, Irvine
Communication Strategies for a Virtual Age
University of Toronto
Initiating and Planning Projects
University of California, Irvine
Personality Types at Work
University of Florida
Introduction to Project Management
Coursera Project Network
Giving Helpful Feedback
University of Colorado Boulder
Introduction to Public Speaking
University of Washington
Writing Professional Email and Memos (Project-Centered Course)
University System of Georgia
Google IT Support
Excel Skills for Business
Macquarie University
Data Analysis and Presentation Skills: the PwC Approach
PwC
Here are some additional interview courses for when you’re ready to begin the interview phase of your job search.
Popular Categories on Coursera: Business | Computer Science | Data Science | Information Technology | Health | Career Success | Free Courses | Guided Projects | See All
Popular Degrees on Coursera: Business Degrees | Computer Science Degrees | Data Science Degrees | Public Health Degrees | Bachelor’s Degrees | Master’s Degrees | See all online degrees on Coursera
Popular Professional Certificates on Coursera: Google IT Support Certificate | IBM Full Stack Development Certificate | Facebook Social Media Marketing Certificate | See all professional certificates on Coursera
Popular MasterTrack Certificates on Coursera: Social Work: Practice, Policy, and Research Certificate | Instructional Design Certificate | Machine Learning for Analytics Certificate | See all MasterTrack certificates on Coursera