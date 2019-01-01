Key Transferable Skills for Any Job

Build transferable skills that enable you to master effective communication in the workplace. Having strong conflict management and communication skills, and being adept at the art of negotiation, can directly translate to career success. Whether you are preparing to enter a new field, or advancing to the next level of your career, learning best practices to build a supportive and efficient work environment is a great way to demonstrate your value in any industry.

For customer-facing roles such as sales or remote customer service, being able to resolve conflicts, engage with diverse populations, and provide effective feedback are essential skills that are highly valued.

If you are shifting from a retail position to an entry level marketing job, you’ll benefit from having project management fundamentals and knowing virtual communication strategies.

No matter the industry, creative problem solving is always a highly sought-after skill. Although it can be difficult to quantify, you can demonstrate your abilities in many ways, including during the interview process. Basic computer skills and analytical thinking are also in demand, so having experience in those areas will be helpful for any role you choose to pursue.

Top transferable skills online courses, curated by Coursera

These courses and Specializations have been hand-picked by the learning team at Coursera

Introduction to Negotiation: A Strategic Playbook for Becoming a Principled and Persuasive Negotiator

Introduction to Negotiation: A Strategic Playbook for Becoming a Principled and Persuasive Negotiator

Yale University

Course
Rated 4.9 out of five stars. 4287 reviews

Here are some additional interview courses for when you're ready to begin the interview phase of your job search.

Learn from Digital Marketing Experts

Master the Art of Public Speaking and Presentation Skills

