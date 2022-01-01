University of Colorado Boulder
At its most basic, electricity is the flow of charged energy through a conductive material that transmits that energy efficiently. And there’s a whole lot more to learn about underneath the surface when it comes to electricity. It’s responsible for running so many important things, from your countertop coffee maker to the factory where it was made. Electricity is essential for keeping us comfortable and running our world — it’s even present in nature — and our lives wouldn’t be the same without it in all its different forms.
Learning about how electrical energy is created and used can satisfy your curiosity about this important utility, and it’s worthwhile to understand if you’re looking to become a more responsible consumer. Understanding the basics of electricity can also help you better understand how the system powers your home and the steps you can take to be safe when dealing with electrical issues. We all depend on electricity and electrical systems — you likely wouldn’t be reading this right now if it weren’t for a reliable supply of electricity. Aside from these everyday applications, however, studying electricity and electrical systems in a more formal setting can equip you with much more extensive knowledge — knowledge you can fully utilize in pursuing a lucrative career.
Careers that use electrical systems include electricians, line installers and repairers, electrical engineers, construction managers and cardiovascular technicians among others. The careers you'll love involving electricity depend on how you want to work with electricity — and you have quite a few options to consider. If installation is up your alley, work as an electrician or electrical technician, which involves installing basic and complex electrical systems in homes and other buildings, maybe an ideal choice. Consider electrical engineering for your future profession, which involves testing electrical equipment or designing new electrical systems and devices to capitalize on your ability to innovate. Even working as a power plant operator requires knowledge of electricity and energy, and if you want to put your math and science background to work in a managerial role, this could be the right opportunity for you.
Whether you’re considering working with this essential utility or you’ve been in the engineering field for years, taking online courses is an effective way to begin or supplement your learning about electricity and electrical systems. From courses about the electric industry and energy production to classes that teach you the fundamentals of linear circuits or solar energy, you’ll find engaging materials that help you earn a degree or set you apart as a job candidate in the electrical engineering field. And you’ll have the opportunity to pursue all of this knowledge in a convenient, accessible format that easily integrates into your daily life. From solar energy to handheld electronics, electricity powers so many systems around us — and the opportunities to learn about it and enjoy careers involved with it are just as varied.