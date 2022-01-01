Johns Hopkins University
Skills you'll gain: Analysis, Change Management, Clinical Data Management, Communication, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Model, Databases, Decision Making, Entrepreneurship, Feature Engineering, Human Resources, Influencing, Leadership Development, Leadership and Management, Machine Learning, Marketing, Operating Systems, Programming Principles, Project Management, Public Health, Security Engineering, Software Security, Statistical Machine Learning, Strategy and Operations, System Security, Systems Design, Theoretical Computer Science
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Rutgers the State University of New Jersey
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Accounts Payable and Receivable, Audit, Basic Descriptive Statistics, Benefits, Business Analysis, Business Communication, Business Design, Business Process Management, Business Psychology, Business Research, Communication, Computational Thinking, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Management, Databases, Entrepreneurship, Health System, Human Resources, Leadership and Management, Operational Analysis, Operations Management, Organizational Development, People Analysis, Principle, Probability & Statistics, Process Analysis, Research and Design, SQL, Spreadsheet Software, Statistical Programming, Strategy and Operations, Supply Chain Systems, Supply Chain and Logistics, Theoretical Computer Science
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of California, Davis
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Analysis, Analytics, Big Data, Business Analysis, Clinical Data Management, Communication, Critical Thinking, Data Analysis, Data Management, Data Model, Data Warehousing, Database Administration, Database Design, Databases, Extract, Transform, Load, Finance, Financial Analysis, Marketing, Modeling, Research and Design, Risk Management, Strategy and Operations
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Toronto
Skills you'll gain: Organizational Development, Python Programming, Leadership and Management, Business Process Management, Strategy and Operations, Problem Solving, Human Resources, Entrepreneurship, Audit, Research and Design, Resilience, Statistical Programming, Computer Programming, Business Psychology, Accounting, Programming Principles
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Columbia University
Skills you'll gain: Big Data, Marketing, Leadership, Communication, Analysis, Data Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Business Analysis, Finance, Data Management, Statistical Tests, Analytics, Pricing
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of California, Davis
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Finance, Data Analysis, Financial Analysis, Risk Management, Data Management, Extract, Transform, Load, Analytics, Big Data, Business Analysis
Intermediate · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Healthcare Analytics is the branch of analysis that focuses on offering insights into hospital management, patient records, costs, diagnoses, and more. The field utilizes business intelligence tools, such as data visualization, to provide real-time information that can support decisions and deliver actionable insights.
Healthcare Analytics are important for hospital and healthcare managers who rely on a combination of financial and administrative data to aid patient care efforts, better services, and to improve existing procedures.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that jobs related to gathering, interpretation, storage, sharing, and utilization of electronic health records and other medical data will grow by more than 15 percent through 2024. That opens opportunities not only for work as a Healthcare Data Analyst, but also as a Data Architect, Implementation Specialist, Care Coordinator, Executive, Chief Experience Officer, Chief Population Health Officer, and other roles that rely heavily on healthcare data.
Healthcare Analytics Courses offered through Coursera provide learners with knowledge on the challenges of healthcare data; methods for selecting and preparing data for analysis; range of healthcare data sources; best practices of obtaining useful information from digital health systems; and more.
Lessons on Healthcare Analytics are taught by Instructors from major universities with experience in Healthcare Data Science, eHealth, and more, and are administered via hands-on projects, video lectures, readings, quizzes, and more.
Any job, internship, or class you've taken at the high school or college level that involved data and analytics can be helpful if you want to learn health care analytics. Studies or jobs in health information can also be beneficial. Other helpful classes include various levels of math, data science, computer science, and biostatistics. Experience that involves data mining, data warehousing, big data, information management, clinical workflow, health information technology, project management, computer programming, software development, or quality assessment can also help prepare you for learning health care analytics. While it's not necessary, if you've worked, volunteered, or interned in a health care setting—such as a hospital, clinic, doctor's office, or government agency that regulates health care—you may better understand health care analytics studies. Former medical coders, health care auditors, and medical record clerks tend to do well when learning about the subject.
Roles in health care analytics require someone who pays close attention to detail and someone who enjoys solving complicated problems. You must work well under pressure, think well on your feet, and have a passion for and interest in the health care field. You'll also need an excellent grasp of basic math skills. The ability to multitask is a must, even when things get a little hectic in your office. This field also requires you to be a team player with good verbal and written communication skills.
If you want a career in the health care field but don't want to work directly with patients, learning health care analytics may be right for you. Specializing in this subject can open up the door for many careers in fields like health care information technology, information systems management, database administration, and data science. If you enjoy working with data and numbers and you are good with computers and technology, you may enjoy learning health care analytics. This can help prepare you for a job at places like hospitals or large physicians' offices, or you may work for a private company or government agency.