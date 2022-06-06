From the Macquarie Business School (MQBS) Global MBA

Finance, Analysis and Modeling MasterTrack® Certificate

Data plays a central role in decision making and envisioning futures. Learn how to synthesise and critically analyse information to produce strategic insights and lead your organisation to success from a globally ranked university.

Loading...

Earn Credit Towards a Degree

If you're admitted to the full Master's program, the credit from your MasterTrack® Certificate counts towards your degree.

About this MasterTrack™ Certificate

Be financially and data literate to lead with success.

Skills you will gain

  • Financial management
  • Data analysis
  • Financial literacy
  • Data literacy
  • Data models
  • Data processing
  • Employee management
  • Market insights
  • Course Mode

    100% online courses

  • Course Fee

    $6,600 AUD

    Price subject to change

  • Duration

    4 months+

  • Course Level

    Advanced Level

    Applicants should have 5 years work experience that includes leading teams or projects and/or managing people or processes.

  • Projects

    Projects in every course

    A number of assessment methods are used to assess the Course Learning Outcomes, including: case study reports, individual and group projects, video presentations, essays, reports, critical reflections, simulation-based assessments.

  • Course Language

    English proficiency required

  • Course Benefits

    Earn degree credit

    If you are admitted to the full Master’s program, your MasterTrack® Certificate counts towards your degree.

What is a MasterTrack® Certificate?

With MasterTrack® Certificates, portions of Master’s programs have been split into online modules, so you can earn a high quality university-issued career credential at a breakthrough price in a flexible, interactive format. Benefit from a deeply engaging learning experience with real-world projects and live, expert instruction. If you are accepted to the full master's program, your MasterTrack® coursework counts towards your degree.

Master’s Degree Learning

Take an online module of a master's degree program that features live expert instruction and feedback combined with interactive team-based learning.

Boost Your Career

Receive a university-issued MasterTrack® Certificate from a top university that you can add to your resume and LinkedIn profile.

Build Your Portfolio

Demonstrate your skills through real-world projects and create work samples that help you stand out in your job search.

Start Your Degree

If you are accepted to the full master’s program, your completed coursework counts towards your degree.

Interactive Learning Experience

You'll learn through readings, videos, graded assignments, real-world applied projects, and live global classroom sessions.

Live Global Webinars

Live Global Webinars

Feedback from Instructors and Experts

Feedback from Instructors and Experts

Real-World Projects

Real-World Projects

4 Units in this MasterTrack® Certificate

Includes:

  • Pre-recorded videos
  • Live sessions and office hours
  • Real-world projects
  • Peer collaboration
  • Web and mobile access

Know Your Numbers 1

Financial literacy is a core competency for any business leader. The ability to know your numbers is essential whether you are running your own small business/startup or whether you are working in a large organisation. This unit offers a solid financial accounting and management accounting grounding to students. This knowledge allows students to understand the financial opportunities and challenges inherent in any business endeavor. Students will subsequently better understand the position and performance of initiatives undertaken in the context of the broader strategies and objectives of an organisation. Such an understanding will help students make critical cost beneficial trade-offs.

See all 4 Courses

Industry-relevant hands-on projects to build your portfolio

Data analysis and visualisation

WHAT YOU WILL LEARN

  • Apply a range of frameworks, approaches and methods creatively and critically to envision and gain insights into social, environmental and economic megatrends and potential futures.
  • Develop visualisation and storytelling techniques to persuasively and professionally present findings to a professional/expert audience.
  • Demonstrate advanced team working and ethical decision making skills and abilities to collaborate with diverse individuals and stakeholders.

Business project valuation

WHAT YOU WILL LEARN

  • Explain the use of financial management tools and techniques for financial analysis and modeling.
  • Use relevant analytical techniques to make informed financial decisions related to financing operations and the valuation of organisations and investment opportunities.Develop your analytical skills

Developing a customer journey

WHAT YOU WILL LEARN

  • Explore the types of customer data that are collected, both by traditional and digital methods.
  • Examine the tools used and determine what works best to solve which problem.

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera does not grant academic credit; the decision to grant, accept, or recognize academic credit, and the process for awarding such credit, is at the sole discretion of the academic institutions offering the MasterTrack® Certificate program and/or other institutions that have determined that completion of the program may be worthy of academic credit. Completion of a MasterTrack® Certificate program does not guarantee admission into the full Master’s program referenced herein, or any other degree program.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder