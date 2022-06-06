Designed for the future focused professional, this Mastertrack® will equip you with the right tools and frameworks to become financially literate and effectively use data to develop insights to synthesise decisions. You might be an IT specialist, a marketer or a healthcare professional looking to develop your financial and data literacy to better understand a fundamental component in every organisation.
You will get access to renowned academics and industry leaders and a diverse and professional cohort, as well as premium features including live interactive webinars, staff-graded and moderated assessments, podcasts, and other high-engagement learning activities. Solve real-world problems by collaborating with a diverse cohort of students across the globe. You will be challenged to put your analysing skills into practice across finance, accounting and data all while testing the knowledge you’ve accumulated throughout the four units.
About the MasterTrack
Learn more about the MasterTrack.