Beginner courses you can finish in 2 days

Introduction to Business Analytics with R
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Programming for Everybody (Getting Started with Python)
University of Michigan
The Structured Query Language (SQL)
University of Colorado Boulder
Environmental Health: the Foundation of Global Public Health
University of Michigan
Everyday Excel, Part 1
University of Colorado Boulder
Excel Skills for Business: Essentials
Macquarie University
Introduction to Front-End Development
Meta
The Data Scientist’s Toolbox
Johns Hopkins University
Foundations of Public Health Practice: The Public Health Approach
Imperial College London
Foundations of Digital Marketing and E-commerce
Introduction to Cloud Computing
IBM Skills Network
Foundations: Data, Data, Everywhere
Health Information Technology Fundamentals
Johns Hopkins University
Foundations of Business Strategy
University of Virginia
Introduction to Back-End Development
Meta
Excel Basics for Data Analysis
IBM Skills Network
Introduction to Statistics & Data Analysis in Public Health
Imperial College London
Introduction to Social Media Marketing
Meta
Introduction to Cybersecurity Tools & Cyber Attacks
IBM
Mindfulness and Well-being: Foundations
Rice University
Introduction to Technical Support
IBM Skills Network
Programming Foundations with JavaScript, HTML and CSS
Duke University
Foundational Skills for Communicating About Health
University of Michigan
Foundations of Project Management
Introduction to Google SEO
University of California, Davis
Introduction to Software Product Management
University of Alberta
Introduction to Abnormal Psychology
Wesleyan University
Introduction to Microsoft Azure Cloud Services
Microsoft
Google Cloud Big Data and Machine Learning Fundamentals
Google Cloud
Foundations for Global Health Responders
University of Colorado System
Construction Project Management
Columbia University
C for Everyone: Programming Fundamentals
University of California, Santa Cruz
Introduction to Big Data
University of California San Diego
Essential Epidemiologic Tools for Public Health Practice
Johns Hopkins University