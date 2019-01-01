Wesleyan University Logo

Wesleyan University, founded in 1831, is a diverse, energetic liberal arts community where critical thinking and practical idealism go hand in hand. With our distinctive scholar-teacher culture, creative programming, and commitment to interdisciplinary learning, Wesleyan challenges students to explore new ideas and change the world. Our graduates go on to lead and innovate in a wide variety of industries, including government, business, entertainment, and science.

Courses and Specializations

Abnormal Psychology
Abnormal Psychology Specialization

Available now

Creative Writing
Creative Writing Specialization

Available now

Data Analysis and Interpretation
Data Analysis and Interpretation Specialization

Available now

Memoir and Personal Essay: Write About Yourself
Memoir and Personal Essay: Write About Yourself Specialization

Available now

Alexis May

Alexis May

Assistant Professor of Psychology
Amity Gaige

Amity Gaige

Visiting Scholar in Creative Writing
Amy Bloom

Amy Bloom

Distinguished University Writer in Residence and Director of the Shapiro Center for Creative Writing
Andrew Szegedy-Maszak, PhD

Andrew Szegedy-Maszak, PhD

Professor
Classical Studies
Ariel Levy

Ariel Levy

Visiting Scholar
Shapiro Center for Writing
Brando Skyhorse

Brando Skyhorse

Visiting Assistant Professor of Creative Writing
English
Dr. Petra Bonfert-Taylor

Dr. Petra Bonfert-Taylor

Former Professor of Mathematics at Wesleyan University / Professor of Engineering at Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth
Greg Pardlo

Greg Pardlo

Visiting Scholar
Shapiro Center for Writing
Jen D'Andrea

Jen D'Andrea

Director of Counseling and Psychological Services
Jen Rose

Jen Rose

Research Professor
Psychology
Jill Morawski

Jill Morawski

John Seamon

John Seamon

Professor Emeritus
Psychology
Jonathan Andrew Perez

Jonathan Andrew Perez

Visiting Lecturer
Lisa Dierker

Lisa Dierker

Professor
Psychology
Mary Alice Haddad

Mary Alice Haddad

John E. Andrus Professor of Government; Professor, East Asian Studies; Professor, College of the Environment
Matt Kurtz

Matt Kurtz

Professor
Psychology and Neuroscience and Behavior
Michael S. Roth

Michael S. Roth

Richard Adelstein

Richard Adelstein

Professor
Department of Economics
Said Sayrafiezadeh

Said Sayrafiezadeh

Visiting Scholar
Shapiro Center for Writing
Salvatore Scibona

Salvatore Scibona

Frank B. Weeks Visiting Professor of English
Sarah Ryan

Sarah Ryan

Associate Professor
Information Science
Scott Plous

Scott Plous

Professor of Psychology; Executive Director, Social Psychology Network; recipient of the American Psychological Foundation Award for Distinguished Teaching
Department of Psychology
Sharon Belden Castonguay

Sharon Belden Castonguay

Executive Director
Gordon Career Center
www.wesleyan.edu
wesleyan.university
wesleyan_u
`` user/Wesleyan
