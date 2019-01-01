From the Macquarie Business School (MQBS) Global MBA

Global Leadership and Human Resource Management MasterTrack® Certificate

Become an adaptable leader, ready to face the challenges of the disrupted workplace. This MasterTrack® will equip you with the skills to navigate the ever-changing global environment we now work in.

Earn Credit Towards a Degree

If you're admitted to the full Master's program, the credit from your MasterTrack® Certificate counts towards your degree.

About this MasterTrack™ Certificate

Lead an ever-changing global work environment through people, your organisation, your leadership style and the ability to create meaning.

Skills you will gain

  • Management strategies
  • Conflict resolution
  • Agile leadership techniques
  • Branding
  • Crossfunctional workflows
  • Employee management
  • Organisational architecture
  • Leadership theories
  • Visionary leadership
  • Course Mode

    100% online courses

  • Course Fee

    $6,600 AUD

    Price subject to change

  • Duration

    4 months+

  • Course Level

    Advanced Level

    Applicants should have a minimum of 5 years professional work experience.

  • Projects

    Projects in every course

    A number of assessment methods are used to assess the Course Learning Outcomes, including: case study reports, individual and group projects, video presentations, essays, reports, critical reflections, simulation-based assessments.

  • Course Language

    English proficiency required

  • Course Benefits

    Earn degree credit

    If you are admitted to the full Master’s program, your MasterTrack™ Certificate counts towards your degree.

What is a MasterTrack® Certificate?

With MasterTrack® Certificates, portions of Master’s programs have been split into online modules, so you can earn a high quality university-issued career credential at a breakthrough price in a flexible, interactive format. Benefit from a deeply engaging learning experience with real-world projects and live, expert instruction. If you are accepted to the full master's program, your MasterTrack® coursework counts towards your degree.

Master’s Degree Learning

Take an online module of a master's degree program that features live expert instruction and feedback combined with interactive team-based learning.

Boost Your Career

Receive a university-issued MasterTrack® Certificate from a top university that you can add to your resume and LinkedIn profile.

Build Your Portfolio

Demonstrate your skills through real-world projects and create work samples that help you stand out in your job search.

Start Your Degree

If you are accepted to the full master’s program, your completed coursework counts towards your degree.

Interactive Learning Experience

You'll learn through readings, videos, graded assignments, real-world applied projects, and live global classroom sessions.

Live Global Webinars

Feedback from Instructors and Experts

Real-World Projects

Real-World Projects

4 Units in this MasterTrack® Certificate

Includes:

  • Pre-recorded videos
  • Live sessions and office hours
  • Real-world projects
  • Peer collaboration
  • Web and mobile access

Know Your People

In this unit, you’ll explore a range of concepts, theories, and methodologies to navigate and optimize workplace relationships in the context of a changing landscape brought about by globalization and increasingly competitive business environments. As organisations continue to shed hierarchies and silos in favor of a flatter and more team-driven structure, people management strategies are becoming ever-more crucial for organisational success. In this program, you’ll learn how to motivate people across an entire organization, focusing on strategy, employee experience, and performance management. In structured learning activities, you’ll examine available evidence around different approaches for enhancing employee, team, and organisational outcomes, and you’ll do so through the lenses of talent, diversity, and culture, as well as human resource management. You’ll explore advanced strategies for delivering positive outcomes in simulated real-life scenarios, with a particular focus on the changes associated with the future of work and new implications for managing people in complex and dynamic environments.

See all 4 Courses

Industry-relevant hands-on projects to build your portfolio

Purposeful meaning making

WHAT YOU WILL LEARN

  • Analyse and apply approaches to meaning making that play a role in aligning employee buy-in of organisational narratives
  • Synthesise and apply concepts related to the role of visionary leadership and identity in meaning making in complex and dynamic organisational contexts
  • Create strategies to leverage meaning making through branding
  • Situate discussions of meaning making within broader social contexts and concerns

Case study - Individual

WHAT YOU WILL LEARN

  • Select and apply a range of theories and methodologies to enhance employee experience, motivation and performance
  • Develop and analyse strategies for managing individuals and teams to best position organisations in their response to strategic opportunities and threats
  • Evaluate and manage individual differences, diversity and inclusion in order to advance organisational sustainability and success

Leadership in action analysis

WHAT YOU WILL LEARN

  • Analyse how post-industrial forms of participative and self-organising leadership and followership might enable or disable effective cross-functional performance
  • Develop recommendations as to how leadership theories and models might need to evolve to optimise cross-functional performance

