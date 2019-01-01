Designed for the future focused professional, this Mastertrack® will equip you with the right tools and frameworks to lead effectively in a rapidly changing environment. You might be a finance expert, an IT specialist or a healthcare professional looking to develop those essential leadership skills to take you to the next level.
You will get access to renowned academics and industry leaders and a diverse and professional cohort, as well as premium features including live interactive webinars, staff-graded and moderated assessments, podcasts, and other high-engagement learning activities. Solve real-world problems by collaborating with a diverse cohort of students across the globe. You will be challenged to maximise your leadership skills and test the knowledge you’ve accumulated throughout the four units.
About the MasterTrack
Learn more about the MasterTrack.