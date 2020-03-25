Learn new remote work strategies

Excel Skills for Business: Essentials
Macquarie University
Competencias digitales. Herramientas de ofimática (Microsoft Word, Excel, Power Point)
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
Doing more with Google Sheets
Google Cloud
Innovation Career Lessons from a Master
Technion - Israel Institute of Technology
Smart Device & Mobile Emerging Technologies
Yonsei University
Speak English Professionally: In Person, Online & On the Phone
Georgia Institute of Technology
Write Professional Emails in English
Georgia Institute of Technology
Project Management & Other Tools for Career Development
University of California, Irvine
Career Success
University of California, Irvine
Introduction to Public Speaking
University of Washington
Building AI Powered Chatbots Without Programming
IBM
Introduction to Data Analysis Using Excel
Rice University
Fundamentals of Visualization with Tableau
University of California, Davis
Excel/VBA for Creative Problem Solving, Part 1
University of Colorado Boulder
Gmail: The Foundation To Accessing Google Apps
Coursera Project Network
Use WordPress to Create a Blog for your Business
Coursera Project Network
Improve Business Performance with Google Forms
Coursera Project Network
Spreadsheets for Beginners using Google Sheets
Coursera Project Network
How to Write a Resume (Project-Centered Course)
The State University of New York
Project Management Principles and Practices
University of California, Irvine
Business English Communication Skills
University of Washington
