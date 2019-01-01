Animal Health

Animal Health courses explore the habits, care, and diseases of wild and domesticated animals. Develop an understanding of animal health and disease, animal behavior and handling in the context of veterinary medicine, animal production and management, and animal science research....

Basic Science

Health Informatics

Healthcare Management

Nutrition

Patient Care

Public Health

Research

Psychology

Earn Your Degree

Imperial College London

100% ONLINE
University of Michigan

100% ONLINE
Yale University

100% ONLINE
You are Currently on slide 1

Most Popular Animal Health Courses

Free
Dog Emotion and Cognition
Duke University
Free
Animal Behaviour and Welfare
The University of Edinburgh
Free
The Truth About Cats and Dogs
The University of Edinburgh
You are Currently on slide 1

Most Popular Certificates in Animal Health

Free
Dog Emotion and Cognition
Duke University
Free
Dairy Production and Management
The Pennsylvania State University
Free
Animal Behaviour and Welfare
The University of Edinburgh
You are Currently on slide 1

Top Rated Animal Health Courses

Free
Bugs 101: Insect-Human Interactions
University of Alberta
Free
Dairy Production and Management
The Pennsylvania State University
Equine Welfare and Management
University of California, Davis
You are Currently on slide 1

Recently Launched Guided Projects

You are Currently on slide 1

Frequently Asked Questions about Animal Health

This FAQ content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder