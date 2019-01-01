Discover the World of Public Goods

COVID-19 Contact Tracing
Johns Hopkins University
How to Change the World
Wesleyan University
Critical Issues in Urban Education
The University of Chicago
Journalism Skills for Engaged Citizens
The University of Melbourne
Earth Economics
Erasmus University Rotterdam
Intellectual Property in the Healthcare Industry
University of Pennsylvania
Revolutionary Ideas: Utility, Justice, Equality, Freedom
Rutgers the State University of New Jersey
Property and Liability: An Introduction to Law and Economics
Wesleyan University
Introduction to Environmental Law and Policy
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Time to Reorganize! Understand Organizations, Act, and Build a Meaningful World.
HEC Paris
Internet Giants: The Law and Economics of Media Platforms
The University of Chicago
Microeconomics: When Markets Fail
University of Pennsylvania
Microeconomics Principles
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The Power of Markets III: Input Markets and Promoting Efficiency
University of Rochester
Large Marine Ecosystems: Assessment and Management
University of Cape Town, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), IW:LEARN, Global Environment Facility (GEF), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP-The GEF), UNESCO-IOC, United Nations Environment Programme
Climate Change Mitigation in Developing Countries
University of Cape Town
Climate Adaptation in Africa
University of Cape Town
Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Technologies
Princeton University
Sustainable Tourism – promoting environmental public health
University of Copenhagen
Introduction to Economic Theories
Erasmus University Rotterdam
Electric Utilities Fundamentals and Future
University of Colorado System
What is public good?
From the standpoint of economics, in order for goods and services to be classified as public goods, they must be both non-rivalrous, and non-excludable.
Goods and services are considered rivalrous if consumption by one party serves to prevent consumption by another party. Goods and services are considered excludable if they are only accessible to paying parties. Public goods, then, are those goods and services that are available to all, where the supply does not decrease to one party through consumption by another party.
In his landmark 1954 paper, The Pure Theory of Public Expenditure, Paul Samuelson defined collective consumption of good and services as “[goods] which all enjoy in common in the sense that each individual's consumption of such a good leads to no subtractions from any other individual's consumption of that good.”
Popular Categories on Coursera: Business | Computer Science | Data Science | Information Technology | Health | Career Success | Free Courses | Guided Projects | See All
Popular Degrees on Coursera: Business Degrees | Computer Science Degrees | Data Science Degrees | Public Health Degrees | Bachelor’s Degrees | Master’s Degrees | See all online degrees on Coursera
Popular Professional Certificates on Coursera: Google IT Support Certificate | IBM Full Stack Development Certificate | Facebook Social Media Marketing Certificate | See all professional certificates on Coursera
Popular MasterTrack Certificates on Coursera: Social Work: Practice, Policy, and Research Certificate | Instructional Design Certificate | Machine Learning for Analytics Certificate | See all MasterTrack certificates on Coursera