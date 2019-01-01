Effective Project Management

Project Initiation: Starting a Successful Project
Budgeting and Scheduling Projects
University of California, Irvine
Agile Meets Design Thinking
University of Virginia
Agile Leader Training
University of Colorado System
Plan a Successful Freelancing Business
California Institute of the Arts
The Art of Negotiation
University of California, Irvine
Construction Project Management
Columbia University
Organisational design: Know your organisation
Macquarie University
Entrepreneurship 2: Launching your Start-Up
University of Pennsylvania
High-Impact Business Writing
University of California, Irvine
Popular Categories on Coursera: Business | Computer Science | Data Science | Information Technology | Health | Career Success | Free Courses | Guided Projects | See All
Popular Degrees on Coursera: Business Degrees | Computer Science Degrees | Data Science Degrees | Public Health Degrees | Bachelor’s Degrees | Master’s Degrees | See all online degrees on Coursera
Popular Professional Certificates on Coursera: Google IT Support Certificate | IBM Full Stack Development Certificate | Facebook Social Media Marketing Certificate | See all professional certificates on Coursera
Popular MasterTrack Certificates on Coursera: Social Work: Practice, Policy, and Research Certificate | Instructional Design Certificate | Machine Learning for Analytics Certificate | See all MasterTrack certificates on Coursera