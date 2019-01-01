University of Cape Town Logo

The University of Cape Town is the oldest university in South Africa and is one of the leading research universities on the African continent. UCT has over 25 000 students, of whom 30% are postgraduate students. We offer degrees in six faculties: Commerce, Engineering & the Built Environment, Health Sciences, Humanities, Law, and Science. We pride ourself on our diverse student body, which reflects the many cultures and backgrounds of the region. We welcome international students and are currently home to thousands of international students from over 100 countries. UCT has a tradition of academic excellence that is respected world-wide and is privileged to have more than 30 A-rated researchers on our staff, all of whom are recognised as world leaders in their field. Our aim is to ensure that our research contributes to the public good through sharing knowledge for the benefit of society. Past students include five Nobel Laureates – Max Theiler, Alan Cormack, Sir Aaron Klug, Ralph Bunche and, most recently, J M Coetzee.

Courses and Specializations

Fintech Startups in Emerging Markets
Fintech Startups in Emerging Markets Specialization

Available now

Aditi Hunma

Aditi Hunma

Lecturer
Centre for Higher Education Development
Aunnie Patton Power

Aunnie Patton Power

Innovative Finance Lead
Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Brian Watermeyer

Brian Watermeyer

Dr
Faculty of Health Sciences
Co-Pierre Georg

Co-Pierre Georg

Associate Professor
AIFMRM
Coleen Moloney

Coleen Moloney

Associate Professor
Marine Research Institute
David Thomson

David Thomson

Dr
Critical Care Specialist and Transplant Surgeon
François Bonnici

François Bonnici

Adjunct Associate Professor
Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Graduate School of Business, University of Cape Town
Gideon Nomdo

Gideon Nomdo

Lecturer
Centre for Higher Education Development
Harald Winkler

Harald Winkler

Professor
Energy Research Centre, University of Cape Town
Henri Laurie

Henri Laurie

Dr
Department of Mathematics and Applied Mathematics
Jesse DeMaria-Kinney

Jesse DeMaria-Kinney

Adaptation Research Alliance and ACDI Associate
African Climate Development Initiative (ACDI)
Juan H Klopper

Juan H Klopper

Dr
Department of Surgery
Judith McKenzie

Judith McKenzie

Associate Professor
Disability Studies Division
Mark New

Mark New

Director
African Climate Development Initiative (ACDI)
Marlon Parker

Marlon Parker

Founder
RLabs
Odette Swift

Odette Swift

Tara Kuhn

Tara Kuhn

Clinical Educator
Health and Rehabilitation Sciences
Tsakane Ngoepe

Tsakane Ngoepe

Investment Analyst
AHL Venture Partners
Warren Nilsson

Warren Nilsson

Associate Professor
Graduate School of Business, University of Cape Town
