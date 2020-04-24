Get Started as a Software Engineer

Mastering the Software Engineering Interview
University of California San Diego
Software Development Processes and Methodologies
University of Minnesota
Code Yourself! An Introduction to Programming
The University of Edinburgh, Universidad ORT Uruguay
Writing, Running, and Fixing Code in C
Duke University
Computer Science: Programming with a Purpose
Princeton University
Linux Tools for Developers
The Linux Foundation
Programming Foundations with JavaScript, HTML and CSS
Duke University
An Introduction to Accessibility and Inclusive Design
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Introduction to Web Development
University of California, Davis
Databases and SQL for Data Science with Python
IBM
Develop and Deploy Windows Applications on Google Cloud
Google Cloud
Programming Fundamentals
Duke University
Build Your Portfolio Website with HTML and CSS
Coursera Project Network
Introduction to HTML
Coursera Project Network
Beginning SQL Server
Coursera Project Network
Introduction to Relational Database and SQL
Coursera Project Network
Java Programming and Software Engineering Fundamentals
Duke University
Software Design and Architecture
University of Alberta
Software Product Management
University of Alberta
Requirements Engineering: Secure Software Specifications
University of Colorado System
Responsive Website Development and Design
University of London, Goldsmiths, University of London
Python for Everybody
University of Michigan
Object Oriented Programming in Java
University of California San Diego, Duke University
Introductory C Programming
Duke University
Google IT Automation with Python
