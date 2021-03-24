Codio Logo

Codio is the hands-on learning platform supporting better outcomes in computing and tech skills education and is used by some of the world's largest and most prestigious higher education institutions to deliver engaging courses at scale.

Advanced Django: Mastering Django and Django Rest Framework
Advanced Django: Mastering Django and Django Rest Framework Specialization

Data Science and Analysis Tools - from Jupyter to R Markdown
Data Science and Analysis Tools - from Jupyter to R Markdown Specialization

Introduction to Operating Systems
Introduction to Operating Systems Specialization

Programming in C++: A Hands-on Introduction
Programming in C++: A Hands-on Introduction Specialization

Programming in Java: A Hands-on Introduction
Programming in Java: A Hands-on Introduction Specialization

Programming in Python: A Hands-on Introduction
Programming in Python: A Hands-on Introduction Specialization

Anh Le

Ben Shaw

Chalece DeLaCoudray

Elise Deitrick

Kevin Noelsaint

Patrick Ester

www.codio.com
CodioHQ
CodioHQ
`` Codio
