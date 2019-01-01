Vanderbilt University Logo

Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University, located in Nashville, Tenn., is a private research university and medical center offering a full-range of undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees.

Courses and Specializations

Android App Development
Android App Development Specialization

Available now

MATLAB Programming for Engineers and Scientists
MATLAB Programming for Engineers and Scientists Specialization

Available now

Akos Ledeczi

Akos Ledeczi

Professor of Computer Engineering, Computer Science and Electrical Engineering
Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science
Christopher Slobogin

Christopher Slobogin

Milton R. Underwood Chair in Law and Director, Criminal Justice Program
Vanderbilt Law School
Consuelo Wilkins

Consuelo Wilkins

M.D., M.S.C.I.
Health Equity, VUMC
Dan Roden, M.D.

Dan Roden, M.D.

Professor of Medicine and Pharmacology
Assistant Vice Chancellor for Personalized Medicine
David A. Owens, PhD, PE

David A. Owens, PhD, PE

Professor
Practice of Management and Innovation
Dr. Julie L. Johnson

Dr. Julie L. Johnson

Instructor
EECS
Dr. Jerry Roth

Dr. Jerry Roth

Professor of the Practice
Electrical Engineering and Computer Science
Dr. Douglas C. Schmidt

Dr. Douglas C. Schmidt

Professor of Computer Science and Associate Chair of the Computer Science and Engineering Program
Electrical Engineering and Computer Science
Dr. Jules White

Dr. Jules White

Associate Professor of Computer Science
Electrical Engineering and Computer Science
Jack Noble

Jack Noble

Assistant Professor
Electrical Engineering & Computer Science
Jay Clayton

Jay Clayton

Professor
English
Jen Gunderman

Jen Gunderman

Assistant Professor of Musicology
Blair School of Music
Margo Michaels

Margo Michaels

Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor
Boston University School of Public Health
Michael Walker

Michael Walker

Instructor - Graduate Student pursuing PhD in Computer Science
EECS
Mike Fitzpatrick

Mike Fitzpatrick

Professor Emeritus of Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Neurosurgery, and Radiology
Electrical Engineering & Computer Science, Neurological Surgery, Radiology & Radiological Sciences
Paul Harris, PhD

Paul Harris, PhD

Professor
Biomedical Informatics and Biomedical Engineering
Stephany Duda, PhD

Stephany Duda, PhD

Associate Professor
Department of Biomedical Informatics
Tiffany L. Israel

Tiffany L. Israel

Community Navigator, Co-Instructor, VU
Institute of Medicine and Public Health
Yvonne Joosten

Yvonne Joosten

Executive Director, Office for Community Engagement
Institute for Medicine and Public Health, Vanderbilt Institute for Medicine and Public Health
www.vanderbilt.edu
vanderbilt
vanderbiltu
`` vanderbilt
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder