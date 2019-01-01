Popular Online Courses in Nigeria

Successful Negotiation: Essential Strategies and Skills
University of Michigan
The Strategy of Content Marketing
University of California, Davis
Brand Management: Aligning Business, Brand and Behaviour
University of London, London Business School
Introduction to Psychology
Yale University
Learning How to Learn: Powerful mental tools to help you master tough subjects
Deep Teaching Solutions
Fundamentals of Project Planning and Management
University of Virginia
English for Career Development
University of Pennsylvania
Stanford Introduction to Food and Health
Stanford University
Introduction to Negotiation: A Strategic Playbook for Becoming a Principled and Persuasive Negotiator
Yale University
Introduction to Personal Branding
University of Virginia
International Leadership and Organizational Behavior
Università Bocconi
Programming for Everybody (Getting Started with Python)
University of Michigan
Étudier en France: French Intermediate course B1-B2
École Polytechnique
Python for Data Science, AI & Development
IBM
Fighting COVID-19 with Epidemiology: A Johns Hopkins Teach-Out
Johns Hopkins University
The Manager's Toolkit: A Practical Guide to Managing People at Work
University of London, Birkbeck, University of London
Excel Skills for Business: Essentials
Macquarie University
Introduction to User Experience Design
Georgia Institute of Technology
Preparing to Manage Human Resources
University of Minnesota
Introduction to Data Analysis Using Excel
Rice University
Popular Categories on Coursera: Business | Computer Science | Data Science | Information Technology | Health | Career Success | Free Courses | Guided Projects | See All
Popular Degrees on Coursera: Business Degrees | Computer Science Degrees | Data Science Degrees | Public Health Degrees | Bachelor’s Degrees | Master’s Degrees | See all online degrees on Coursera
Popular Professional Certificates on Coursera: Google IT Support Certificate | IBM Full Stack Development Certificate | Facebook Social Media Marketing Certificate | See all professional certificates on Coursera
Popular MasterTrack Certificates on Coursera: Social Work: Practice, Policy, and Research Certificate | Instructional Design Certificate | Machine Learning for Analytics Certificate | See all MasterTrack certificates on Coursera