Popular Online Courses in Egypt

English for Career Development
University of Pennsylvania
Learning How to Learn: Powerful mental tools to help you master tough subjects
Deep Teaching Solutions
Speak English Professionally: In Person, Online & On the Phone
Georgia Institute of Technology
Stanford Introduction to Food and Health
Stanford University
Successful Negotiation: Essential Strategies and Skills
University of Michigan
تعّلم كيف تتعلم: أدوات ذهنية قوية لمساعدتك على إتقان موضوعات صعبة
Deep Teaching Solutions
Programming for Everybody (Getting Started with Python)
University of Michigan
Introduction to Psychology
Yale University
English for Business and Entrepreneurship
University of Pennsylvania
Write Professional Emails in English
Georgia Institute of Technology
Étudier en France: French Intermediate course B1-B2
École Polytechnique
Lesson | Small Talk & Conversational Vocabulary
Georgia Institute of Technology
The Strategy of Content Marketing
University of California, Davis
Tricky American English Pronunciation
University of California, Irvine
Algorithms, Part I
Princeton University
Fundamentals of Graphic Design
California Institute of the Arts
Brand Management: Aligning Business, Brand and Behaviour
University of London, London Business School
Financial Accounting Fundamentals
University of Virginia
C++ For C Programmers, Part A
University of California, Santa Cruz
Science of Exercise
University of Colorado Boulder
Writing in the Sciences
Stanford University
Modern Art & Ideas
The Museum of Modern Art
Introduction to Negotiation: A Strategic Playbook for Becoming a Principled and Persuasive Negotiator
Yale University
Introduction to Programming with MATLAB
Vanderbilt University
