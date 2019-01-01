Best of Machine Learning & AI

Natural Language Processing
DeepLearning.AI
Mathematics for Machine Learning
Imperial College London
Machine Learning Engineering for Production (MLOps)
DeepLearning.AI
Introduction to Data Science in Python
University of Michigan
Algorithms, Part I
Princeton University
Data Engineering, Big Data, and Machine Learning on GCP
Google Cloud
Machine Learning on Google Cloud
Google Cloud
Neural Networks and Deep Learning
DeepLearning.AI
Data Structures and Algorithms
University of California San Diego
Machine Learning
University of Washington
Machine Learning Rock Star – the End-to-End Practice
SAS
Deep Learning
DeepLearning.AI
Applied Data Science with Python
University of Michigan
Applied Machine Learning in Python
University of Michigan
Applied Text Mining in Python
University of Michigan
Machine Learning: Clustering & Retrieval
University of Washington
Improving Deep Neural Networks: Hyperparameter Tuning, Regularization and Optimization
DeepLearning.AI
Convolutional Neural Networks
DeepLearning.AI
Structuring Machine Learning Projects
DeepLearning.AI
How Google does Machine Learning
Google Cloud
Self-Driving Cars
University of Toronto
