Courses for High School Students

Algorithms, Part I
Princeton University
Introduction to Philosophy
The University of Edinburgh
Algorithms, Part II
Princeton University
Animal Behaviour and Welfare
The University of Edinburgh
Astronomy: Exploring Time and Space
University of Arizona
Big History: Connecting Knowledge
Macquarie University
Bugs 101: Insect-Human Interactions
University of Alberta
Build Your First Android App (Project-Centered Course)
CentraleSupélec
C++ For C Programmers, Part A
University of California, Santa Cruz
Code Yourself! An Introduction to Programming
The University of Edinburgh, Universidad ORT Uruguay
Computer Architecture
Princeton University
Computer Science: Algorithms, Theory, and Machines
Princeton University
Computer Science: Programming with a Purpose
Princeton University
Dino 101: Dinosaur Paleobiology
University of Alberta
Ecology: Ecosystem Dynamics and Conservation
American Museum of Natural History, Howard Hughes Medical Institute
Fashion as Design
The Museum of Modern Art
Getting Started With Music Theory
Michigan State University
How Things Work: An Introduction to Physics
University of Virginia
Introduction to Calculus
The University of Sydney
Introduction to Chemistry: Reactions and Ratios
Duke University
Introduction to Chemistry: Structures and Solutions
Duke University
Making Architecture
IE Business School, IE School of Architecture & Design
The Science of Success: What Researchers Know that You Should Know
University of Michigan
The Truth About Cats and Dogs
The University of Edinburgh
Tricky American English Pronunciation
University of California, Irvine
Writing in English at University
Lund University
Popular Categories on Coursera: Business | Computer Science | Data Science | Information Technology | Health | Career Success | Free Courses | Guided Projects | See All
Popular Degrees on Coursera: Business Degrees | Computer Science Degrees | Data Science Degrees | Public Health Degrees | Bachelor’s Degrees | Master’s Degrees | See all online degrees on Coursera
Popular Professional Certificates on Coursera: Google IT Support Certificate | IBM Full Stack Development Certificate | Facebook Social Media Marketing Certificate | See all professional certificates on Coursera
Popular MasterTrack Certificates on Coursera: Social Work: Practice, Policy, and Research Certificate | Instructional Design Certificate | Machine Learning for Analytics Certificate | See all MasterTrack certificates on Coursera
Relevant articles on Coursera:
What Is a Bachelor’s Degree? A Guide to Types, Requirements, and More