Mental Health Awareness

#talkmentalillness
University of Colorado Boulder
Finding Purpose and Meaning In Life: Living for What Matters Most
University of Michigan
Brilliant, Passionate You
University of Michigan
Introduction to Psychology
Yale University
Introduction to Abnormal Psychology
Wesleyan University
Positive Psychology
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Major Depression in the Population: A Public Health Approach
Johns Hopkins University
Providing Social, Emotional, Behavioral, and Special Education Services in School
University of Colorado System
Understanding the Brain: The Neurobiology of Everyday Life
The University of Chicago
Positive Psychiatry and Mental Health
The University of Sydney
Mindfulness and Well-being
Rice University
Foundations of Positive Psychology
University of Pennsylvania
Achieving Personal and Professional Success
University of Pennsylvania
Mind Control: Managing Your Mental Health During COVID-19
University of Toronto
The Social Context of Mental Health and Illness
University of Toronto
Mental Health and Resilience for Healthcare Workers
University of Toronto
