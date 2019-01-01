Northeastern University Logo

Founded in 1898, Northeastern is a global research university with a distinctive, experience-driven approach to education and discovery. The university is a leader in experiential learning, powered by the world’s most far-reaching cooperative education program. The spirit of collaboration guides a use-inspired research enterprise focused on solving global challenges in health, security, and sustainability.

Healthcare Trends for Business Professionals
Healthcare Trends for Business Professionals Specialization

Craig Johnson

Craig Johnson

Part-time Lecturer, Chief Science Officer at Decision Point Health Solutions
College of Computer and Information Science
Curtis Carlson

Curtis Carlson

Professor of Practice
D'Amore McKim School of Business
Gary Young

Gary Young

Professor, Director, Northeastern University Center for Health Policy and Healthcare Research
D'Amore-McKim School of Business
George “Russ” Moran

George “Russ” Moran

Executive Professor
D’Amore-McKim School of Business
Len Polizzotto

Len Polizzotto

Executive in Residence
D'Amore McKim School of Business
Rina Vertes

Rina Vertes

Executive Professor, President at Marjos Business Consulting LLC
D'Amore-McKim School of Business
Woodrow Hartzog

Woodrow Hartzog

Professor of Law and Computer Science
Northeastern University
