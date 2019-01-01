The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Logo

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

HKUST - A dynamic, international research university, in relentless pursuit of excellence, leading the advance of science and technology, and educating the new generation of front-runners for Asia and the world.

Courses and Specializations

Business English for Non-Native Speakers
Business English for Non-Native Speakers Specialization

Available now

FinTech: Finance Industry Transformation and Regulation
FinTech: Finance Industry Transformation and Regulation Specialization

Available now

Full Stack Web Development with Angular
Full Stack Web Development with Angular Specialization

Available now

Full-Stack Web Development with React
Full-Stack Web Development with React Specialization

Available now

Mathematics for Engineers
Mathematics for Engineers Specialization

Available now

Protecting Business Innovation
Protecting Business Innovation Specialization

Available now

Software Engineering
Software Engineering Specialization

Available now

Albert Park

Albert Park

Director of the Institute for Emerging Market Studies, Chair Professor of Social Science and Professor of Economics
Andrew Horner

Andrew Horner

Professor
Computer Science and Engineering
Bright Sheng

Bright Sheng

IAS Helmut & Anna Pao Sohmen Professor-at-Large
HKUST Jockey Club Institute for Advanced Study
Theodore Henry King CLARK

Theodore Henry King CLARK

Associate Professor
Information Systems, Business Statistics and Operations Management Department
Cameron Campbell

Cameron Campbell

Professor of Social Science
Christopher Chao

Christopher Chao

Adjunct Professor
Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering
David Cook

David Cook

Professor
Department of Economics
David Zweig

David Zweig

Professor Emeritus of the Division of Social Science and Director of Center on China’s Transnational Relations
Delian Gaskell

Delian Gaskell

Instructor
Center for Language Education
Dennis Chan Suk Sun

Dennis Chan Suk Sun

Adjunct Associate Professor of Accounting
Department of Accounting
Garvin Percy DIAS

Garvin Percy DIAS

Associate Professor of Business Education
Information Systems, Business Statistics and Operations Management Department
Ilari Kaila

Ilari Kaila

Lecturer, Composer-in-Residence
Division of Humanities
Isaac Droscha

Isaac Droscha

Lecturer
Division of Humanities
James Z. Lee

James Z. Lee

Dean and Chair Professor of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences
Jeffrey R. Chasnov

Jeffrey R. Chasnov

Professor
Department of Mathematics
Jogesh K. Muppala

Jogesh K. Muppala

Associate Professor
Department of Computer Science and Engineering
Kenneth W T Leung

Kenneth W T Leung

Assistant Professor of Engineering Education
Computer Science and Engineering
Kin Tang

Kin Tang

Instructor
Center for Language Education
King L. Chow

King L. Chow

Professor
Division of Life Science
Lam Lung Yeung

Lam Lung Yeung

Adjunct Associate Professor
Division of Environment & Sustainability
Lambros Katafygiotis

Lambros Katafygiotis

Professor
Civil and Environmental Engineering
Michelle Yik

Michelle Yik

Professor
Division of Social Science
Robert Ko

Robert Ko

Professor
Division of Life Science
Xuhu Wan

Xuhu Wan

Associate Professor
Department of Information Systems, Business Statistics and Operations Management
Yi Wang

Yi Wang

Associate Professor
Department of Physics
www.ust.hk
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder