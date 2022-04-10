Fundamentals of Organization
Available now
Fundamentals of financial and management accounting
Available now
Ethics of Artificial Intelligence
Available now
Machine Learning: an overview
Available now
Data Science for Business Innovation
Available now
Project Management: Beyond planning and control
Available now
Platform Thinking: what’s beyond Uber?
Available now
Communication skills for engineering scholars
Available now
Artificial Intelligence and legal issues
Available now
Artificial Intelligence: An Overview
Available now
Platform Thinking: designing a Platform
Available now
Advanced Recommender Systems
Available now
Platform Thinking: exploiting data through platforms
Available now
Designing Learning Innovation
Available now
Archaeoastronomy
Available now
Basic Recommender Systems
Available now
Project Management: Life cycle and project planning
Available now
FPGA computing systems: A Bird’s Eye View
Available now