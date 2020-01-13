Lund University Logo

Lund University was founded in 1666 and has for a number of years been ranked among the world’s top 100 universities. The University has 47 700 students and 7 500 staff based in Lund, Sweden. Lund University unites tradition with a modern, dynamic, and highly international profile. With eight different faculties and numerous research centres and specialized institutes, Lund is the strongest research university in Sweden and one of Scandinavia's largest institutions for education and research. The university annually attracts a large number of international students and offers a wide range of courses and programmes taught in English. In addition, International Institute for Industrial Environmental Economics (IIIEE) is part of the university and works to advance strategies for sustainable solutions through cutting edge interdisciplinary research, high-quality innovative education, and effective communication and strong partnerships.

Courses and Specializations

European Business Law
European Business Law Specialization

Available now

Sustainable Cities and Communities
Sustainable Cities and Communities Specialization

Available now

Ali Mansourian

Ali Mansourian

Senior Lecturer/Associate Professor
- Lund University GIS Centre, Department of Physical Geography and Ecosystem Science
Ana Nordberg

Ana Nordberg

Associate senior lecturer of Law
Faculty of Law
Anamaria Dutceac Segesten

Anamaria Dutceac Segesten

Docent
Strategic Communication
Anders Karlsson

Anders Karlsson

Professor Electromagnetic Theory
Department of Electrical and Information Technology
Andreas Constantinou

Andreas Constantinou

Adjunct Professor
Department of Informatics
Angelica Ericsson

Angelica Ericsson

Doctoral Student
Faculty of law
Anna Wiberg

Anna Wiberg

Librarian
Faculty of Law
Annegret Engel

Annegret Engel

Senior Lecturer
Faculty of Law
Cecilia Wadsö Lecaros

Cecilia Wadsö Lecaros

Associate Professor
Centre for Languages and Literature
Cristina Chaminade

Cristina Chaminade

Professor in Innovation and Sustainability, Director of the MSc in Innovation and Global Sustainable Development
Dept. of Economic History and CIRCLE, Lund University School of Economics and Management
Cécile Brokelind

Cécile Brokelind

Professor
Department of Business Law
Dr. Peter Arnfalk

Dr. Peter Arnfalk

Associate Professor
The International Institute for Industrial Environmental Economics
Dr. Bernadett Kiss

Dr. Bernadett Kiss

Visiting researcher
Utsunomiya University, Japan
Dr. Charlotte Leire

Dr. Charlotte Leire

Lecturer
International Institute for Industrial Environmental Economics
Dr. Thomas Lindhqvist

Dr. Thomas Lindhqvist

Associate Professor
International Institute for Industrial Environmental Economics
Dr. Paul Graham Raven, MA

Dr. Paul Graham Raven, MA

Postdoctoral Fellow
Dept. of Political Science
Dr. Kes McCormick

Dr. Kes McCormick

Associate Professor
International Institute for Industrial Environmental Economics
Dr. Luis Mundaca

Dr. Luis Mundaca

Professor
International Institute for Industrial Environmental Economics
Dr. Yuliya Voytenko Palgan

Dr. Yuliya Voytenko Palgan

Associate Professor
International Institute for Industrial Environmental Economics
Dr. Håkan Rodhe

Dr. Håkan Rodhe

Associate Professor
International Institute for Industrial Environmental Economics
Dr. Helen Toxopeus

Dr. Helen Toxopeus

Researcher
Utrecht University School of Economics
Eduardo Gill Pedro

Eduardo Gill Pedro

Senior Lecturer
Faculty of Law
Ellen Hillbom

Ellen Hillbom

Professor
Department of Economic History
Ellen Turner

Ellen Turner

Senior Lecturer
Centre for Languages and Literature
Erik Adli

Erik Adli

Associate Professor, High Energy Physics, University of Oslo (UiO)
Department of Physics, University of Oslo (UiO)
Erik Persson

Erik Persson

Researcher
Practical Philosophy
Francesca Curbis

Francesca Curbis

Ph.d, Senior lecturer, Accelerator physics, Max IV
Department of Physics and MAX IV Laboratory
Franz Bødker

Franz Bødker

R&D Engineer, Ph.D.
Technical University of Denmark
Hans Henrik Lidgard

Hans Henrik Lidgard

Senior Professor
Faculty of Law
Helen Avery

Helen Avery

Researcher
Centre for Environmental and Climate Science (CEC) and Centre for Advanced Middle Eastern Studies (CMES)
Henner Busch

Henner Busch

Researcher (PhD)
Lund University Centre for Sustainability Studies
Jean-Nicolas Poussart

Jean-Nicolas Poussart

Jeffery Atik

Jeffery Atik

Visiting Professor of Law
Faculty of Law
Jessika Luth Richter

Jessika Luth Richter

Research Associate
IIIEE, Lund University
Juan Ocampo

Juan Ocampo

Doctoral fellow
Lund School of Economics and Management, Agenda 2030 Graduate School
Julian Nowag

Julian Nowag

Associate Professor of Law
Faculty of Law
Justin Pierce

Justin Pierce

Doctoral student
Jörgen Hettne

Jörgen Hettne

Associate Professor
Lars Hjorth Præstegaard

Lars Hjorth Præstegaard

Ph.D. in Accelerator Physics
Department of Oncology at Aarhus University Hospital, Denmark
Lena Lindström

Lena Lindström

Doctoral student
Department of Psychology
Lena Wahlberg

Lena Wahlberg

Associate Professor of Law
Faculty of Law
Magnus Schmauch

Magnus Schmauch

Lecturer
Faculty of Law
Maja Olvegård

Maja Olvegård

Post Doc in Beam Diagnostics
Department of Physics and Astronomy, FREIA, Uppsala University
Maria Hedlund

Maria Hedlund

Senior Lecturer
Department of Political Science
Markku Rummukainen

Markku Rummukainen

Professor in Climatology
Centre for Environmental and Climate Science, and Department of Physical Geography and Ecosystem Science
Mats Lindroos

Mats Lindroos

Adjunct professor in Particle Physics & Head of Accelerator Division at ESS
Particle Physics at Lund University & Accelerator Division, The European Spallation Source (ESS)
Mia Rönnmar

Mia Rönnmar

Dean and Professor
Faculty of Law
Michael Bogdan

Michael Bogdan

Senior Professor
Faculty of Law
Mine Islar

Mine Islar

Niklas Arvidsson

Niklas Arvidsson

Niklas Selberg

Niklas Selberg

Senior lecturer of Law
Faculty of Law
Pauli Heikkinen

Pauli Heikkinen

PhD, Chief engineer for the Accelerator Laboratory at the University of Jyväskylää in Finland
Prof. Harriet Bulkeley

Prof. Harriet Bulkeley

Visiting Researcher
International Institute for Industrial Environmental Economics
Prof. James Evans

Prof. James Evans

Visiting Researcher
International Institute for Industrial Environmental Economics
Prof. Oksana Mont

Prof. Oksana Mont

Professor
International Institute for Industrial Environmental Economics
Prof. Lena Neij

Prof. Lena Neij

Professor and Director
International Institute for Industrial Environmental Economics
Prof. Christine Wamsler

Prof. Christine Wamsler

Professor
Lund University Centre for Sustainability Studies
Sanja Bogojevic

Sanja Bogojevic

Associate Professor
Faculty of law
Sara Santesson

Sara Santesson

Lecturer
Department of Communication and Media
Satu Manninen

Satu Manninen

Professor
Centre for Languages and Literature
Susanne Pelger

Susanne Pelger

Associate Professor
Faculty of Science
Sverker Werin

Sverker Werin

Professor, Accelerator physics, MAX IV
Department of Accelerator Physics at the The MAX IV Laboratory
Titti Mattsson

Titti Mattsson

Professor of Law
Faculty of Law
Ulf Maunsbach

Ulf Maunsbach

Associate Professor
Faculty of Law
Ulrika Andersson

Ulrika Andersson

Professor of Law
Faculty of Law
Valentin Jeutner

Valentin Jeutner

Associate Professor of Law
Faculty of Law
Vilhelm Persson

Vilhelm Persson

Professor of Law
Faculty of Law
Xavier Groussot

Xavier Groussot

Pro Dean and Professor
Faculty of Law
